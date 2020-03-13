Quantify Technology : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Quantify Technology Holdings Limited

ABN 25 113 326 524

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Mark Lapins Date of last notice 7 October 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct and Indirect Nature of indirect interest Lapins Holdings Pty Ltd (including registered holder) (Director/Shareholder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Cuda Development Corporation Pty Ltd (Director/Shareholder) Date of change 8 March 2020 No. of securities held prior to change Direct - 2,083,333 performance rights Lapins Holdings Pty Ltd - 42,079,001 ordinary shares - 53,801,001 performance shares Cuda Developments Pty Ltd - 100,000,000 ordinary shares Class Performance Rights Number acquired - Number disposed 2,083,333 expired