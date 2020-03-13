Log in
Quantify Technology : Change of Director's Interest Notice

03/13/2020 | 02:59am EDT

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Quantify Technology Holdings Limited

ABN 25 113 326 524

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mark Lapins

Date of last notice

7 October 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Lapins Holdings Pty Ltd

(including registered holder)

(Director/Shareholder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving

rise to the relevant interest.

Cuda Development Corporation Pty Ltd

(Director/Shareholder)

Date of change

8 March 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct

-

2,083,333 performance rights

Lapins Holdings Pty Ltd

-

42,079,001 ordinary shares

-

53,801,001 performance shares

Cuda Developments Pty Ltd

-

100,000,000 ordinary shares

Class

Performance Rights

Number acquired

-

Number disposed

2,083,333 expired

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

Lapins Holdings Pty Ltd

-

42,079,001 ordinary shares

-

53,801,001 performance shares

Cuda Developments Pty Ltd

-

100,000,000 ordinary shares

Nature of change

Expiry of performance rights - 8 March 2020

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade,

exercise of options, issue of securities under

dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation

to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an

estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade

N/A

to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Quantify Technology Holdings Limited published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 06:57:11 UTC
