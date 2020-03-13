Quantify Technology : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Quantify Technology Holdings Limited
ABN 25 113 326 524
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Mark Lapins
Date of last notice
7 October 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct and Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Lapins Holdings Pty Ltd
(including registered holder)
(Director/Shareholder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving
rise to the relevant interest.
Cuda Development Corporation Pty Ltd
(Director/Shareholder)
Date of change
8 March 2020
No. of securities held prior to change
Direct
-
2,083,333 performance rights
Lapins Holdings Pty Ltd
42,079,001 ordinary shares
53,801,001 performance shares
Cuda Developments Pty Ltd
100,000,000 ordinary shares
Class
Performance Rights
Number acquired
-
Number disposed
2,083,333 expired
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Value/Consideration
Nil
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
and estimated valuation
No. of securities held after change
Lapins Holdings Pty Ltd
42,079,001 ordinary shares
53,801,001 performance shares
Cuda Developments Pty Ltd
100,000,000 ordinary shares
Nature of change
Expiry of performance rights - 8 March 2020
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
No
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade
N/A
