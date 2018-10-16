Quantify Technology : Dispatch of Offer Document

16 October 2018
ASX Market Announcements ASX Limited
20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000
Dispatch of Non-Renounceable Rights Issue Offer Document
Quantify Technology Holdings Limited advises that the Offer Document for the pro-rata non-renounceable rights issue of eight (8) new shares for every eleven (11) Shares held by eligible shareholders of the Company as at 5.00pm WST on 11 October 2018 at an issue price of $0.01 per Share has been dispatched today.
Yours faithfully
N J Bassett Company Secretary
Quantify Technology Holdings Ltd ABN: 25 113 326 524
Registered Office: Level 4, 216 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000
Postal Address: P.O. Box 7315, Perth WA 6850
T: +61 8 6268 2622 F: +61 8 6268 2699
