Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Quantify Technology Holdings Ltd    QFY   AU000000QFY8

QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LTD (QFY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Quantify Technology : Dispatch of Offer Document

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 09:32am CEST

16 October 2018

ASX Market Announcements ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dispatch of Non-Renounceable Rights Issue Offer Document

Quantify Technology Holdings Limited advises that the Offer Document for the pro-rata non-renounceable rights issue of eight (8) new shares for every eleven (11) Shares held by eligible shareholders of the Company as at 5.00pm WST on 11 October 2018 at an issue price of $0.01 per Share has been dispatched today.

Yours faithfully

N J Bassett Company Secretary

Quantify Technology Holdings Ltd ABN: 25 113 326 524

Registered Office: Level 4, 216 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000

Postal Address: P.O. Box 7315, Perth WA 6850

T: +61 8 6268 2622 F: +61 8 6268 2699

Disclaimer

Quantify Technology Holdings Limited published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 07:32:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY HOLDIN
09:32aQUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : Dispatch of Offer Document
PU
10/10QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LTD : RIGHTS ISSUE: 8 new shares @ 0.01 AUD for 11 ..
FA
10/09QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : Letter to Ineligible Shareholders
PU
10/09QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : Letter to Shareholders
PU
10/04QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : Pause in trading
PU
09/27QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : Board Restructure Clarification
PU
09/18QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : Partnership signed with Cambridge Electrical Services
PU
07/19QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : Update on Partnership with Harvey Norman Commercial Divisi..
PU
07/18QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : On-Site Installation Completed at Harvey Norman Commercial
PU
06/13QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : Option Expiry
PU
More news
Chart QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Quantify Technology Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Brett Savill Chief Executive Officer & Independent Director
Peter Rossdeutscher Chairman
Paul Knight Director-Operations
Mark Lapins Director & Technical Director
Gary Castledine Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LTD-77.02%0
ANRITSU CORP36.99%2 217
HEFEI MEIYA OPTOELECTRONIC TECHNOLGY INC--.--%1 968
TOPCON CORPORATION-23.32%1 868
LEM HOLDING SA-34.26%1 266
JIANGSU LINYANG ENERGY CO LTD-59.37%1 062
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.