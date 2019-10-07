Quantify Technology : Driving design with smart home solutions

7 Oct 2019

Last Thursday evening, around 50 architects and designers were welcomed through the doors of Harvey Norman Commercial Division's (HNCD) display suite at The Burcham in Sydney for an unmissable event.

Hosted by Quantify, together with HNCD and Bower Media Group, the event, known as Behind The True Drive of Smart Home, had presentations from Quantify's CEO, Brett Savill, HNCD's smart home automation manager, Kris Leffler and award-winning interior designer and Hamptons style expert, Natalee Bowen of Indah Island. They discussed Quantify's technology and how it's used to streamline design, enhance the end-user experience and boost property sales.

Natalee, who has over 20 years of experience and a host of industry awards, outlined the journey to putting Quantify's smart home solution into her beautiful farmhouse renovation, situated 90 minutes from Perth in the country town of Toodyay. The farmhouse is due to appear on 9Life's 'Ready Set Reno' TV program in January 2020.

The Q&A session was another highlight, with plenty of questions coming from all audience members. This was followed by plenty of networking over great food and refreshments.

Natalee said it was wonderful to see such a great interest in the area of smart homes.

'We had a very enthusiastic audience of designers, architects and property developers at the event,' Natalee said.

'It was great to personally meet with other like-minded designers and property developers who are seeking better ways to help clients with a stylish smart home product that is easy to install and use.'

Bower Media Group Director Junyi Zhu said audience members loved hearing about Natalee's experience with Quantify smart home solution.

'Natalee is a star with so much charm; all the audience really enjoyed her company and she was so easy to approach,' Junyi said.

Overall, the event was a success and has helped to build awareness for Quantify, its products and its East Coast distributor and partner, HNCD, within the architecture and interior design industries. In accordance with one of our strategic priorities, events like these will help to accelerate Quantify's growth and maximise sales in the future.

A video from the event will be available soon.

