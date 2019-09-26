Quantify Technology : Event ties interior design, smart homes together

26 Sep 2019

'I have never had a good experience with home automation - until now' - Indah Island's Natalee Bowen on Quantify Technology's smart home platform.

It's not often you hear interior designers advocating for a smart home solution but on Wednesday, our ambassador and interior designer, Natalee Bowen, bucked that trend by sharing her positive experiences with Quantify's technology at a special event.

The lunchtime event, known as An Interior Designer's foray into Smart Homes, was held at Home Base Subiaco and welcomed around 60 people through the doors, to hear from Natalee, Quantify's CEO Brett Savill and Powerhouse Home Automation's director Tony Martelli.

Upon entering the Home Base function room, guests had the opportunity to network with each other over lunch before taking a seat for presentations.

Quantify's CEO Brett Savill presenting

Brett kicked things off by explaining who Quantify is, what we do and why we do it, before sharing a video to introduce Natalee (view this below).

'We have the opportunity to be the first truly mass-market smart home solution because we've created a simple, innovative and limitless product that everyone will love,' he said.

Natalee backed this up perfectly by sharing her previously poor experience with other smart home automation products on the market.

'I was frightened by home automation because I have never had a good experience with it. Quantify have changed all that and now I have a product I can trust,' Natalee said.

'I can actually recommend Quantify's solution to clients, which is something I couldn't do before.'

Natalee also shared some excellent insight into her farmhouse renovation in the WA countryside town of Toodyay. This home will feature on 9Life's 'Ready Set Reno' TV program in January 2020 and will have Quantify's products installed throughout.

Indah Island's Natalee Bowen presenting

'We've kept in-situ the little old farmhouse and they are now going to be all the bedrooms of the house. Then we created these two huge wings on either side of the old house, we've got massive frontage and four-metre verandas going around the entire home - it's quite extraordinary,' she said.

As a Hamptons-style expert, Natalee provided guests with some styling tips and tricks, including how she plans her furniture first, before planning the home's layout.

Natalee was then joined on-stage by Brett and Powerhouse's Tony Martelli for a question and answer session, which was met with great enthusiasm by guests.

Tony concluded the event by welcoming guests to his Powerhouse display suite in Home Base.

The networking continued post-presentations and just like that, the event was over before we knew it.

You might be wondering, why did we do this event? What purpose did it serve?

This event was part of the partnership we have with Natalee Bowen. Events like this help to build awareness for Quantify and its products within the industry - and importantly, help to accelerate Quantify's growth and maximise sales nationally, which is one of our strategic priorities.

