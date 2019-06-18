Quantify Technology : Events galore for Quantify's CEO in Perth

18 Jun 2019

Quantify's CEO Brett Savill is set to appear at two separate events in Perth next week.

While one event is themed more towards investors, potential investors or people interested in WA's emerging technology sector, the other event is directed towards those interested in how innovation and technology plays a role in the aged care and disability sectors.

Are you interested in attending any of these events? We've got all the details for the events below.

Perth Angels' Annual Angel Breakfast

When: Wednesday 26 June 2019

Time: 7:00 - 9:00am

Where: RAC Arena, Wellington St, Perth

What's it about?

Celebrate WA's emerging technology sector with Perth Angels' Annual Angel Breakfast as part of Angel Investing Month 2019!

When it comes to emerging globally competitive technology, WA has some of the most exciting ventures whether that be in energy trading, cyber security or intelligent buildings as well as many other industries, each presenting high-value growth opportunities to investors with an appetite for early-stage risk.

You'll hear from local high-profile tech companies:

Brett Savill | Quantify Technology

Jemma Green | PowerLedger

Glenn Murray | Sapien Cyber

Early bird tickets are on sale until June 20 at a price of $89.00 for a single. If you miss the early bird, tickets are available for $119.00.

For more information and to secure your seat, go HERE.

Aged Care & Disability Innovation Network by Innovate Australia

When: Thursday 27 June 2019

Time: 1:30 - 3:30pm

Where: Ground Floor, 197 St Georges Tce, Perth

Tickets are FREE.

What's it about?

Does innovation play an important role in Aged Care and Disability? How can innovation help individuals gain, regain or retain a degree of independence? Is the Government encouraging and supporting innovation in Aged Care and Disability? How can Virtual Reality, 3D Printing, Robotics and Artificial Intelligence enhance lives? What is the vision for Aged Care and Disability and Innovation by 2030?

If you are interested in answers to those questions, come and join us at the inaugural Aged Care and Disability Innovation Network.

Featuring:

Brett Savill | Quantify Technology CEO

Nilesh Makwana | Illuminance Solutions CEO

For more information and to secure your seat, go HERE.