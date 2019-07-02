Quantify Technology : Innovation where its needed most

2 Jul 2019

Where is technology most needed? How can we use technology to truly benefit people and give them a better quality of life?

These were two key talking points at Innovate Australia's Aged Care & Disability Innovation Network event last Thursday in Perth.

Quantify's CEO Brett Savill was joined by Illuminance Solutions' CEO Nilesh Makwana, with both speakers presenting their perspectives on the role innovation plays in the aged care and disability sectors.

BRETT:

Brett discussed how residents in aged care and disability often struggle with simple tasks, which means carers or others must do it for them. Quantify aims to give residents more autonomy by offering them more independence when it comes to controlling their surrounds, like lights, blinds, doors and other devices.

Quantify's solution has been rolled into St John of God Accord's proof-of-concept home in Victoria, which was launched on 20 June. We designed a solution based on our existing intelligent building technology to match the needs and goals of residents moving into the house.

He discussed how our installation in St John of God Accord's home allows carers to focus on delivering better care outcomes, and residents to live safer, more independent lives by enabling residents to trigger customised living experiences.

At the end of the day, Quantify aims to provide a solution that enhances the lives of those in need, similar to Illuminance Solutions.

NILESH:

Nilesh spoke about how the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) was the biggest change Australian social services had seen in more than 30 years and with the change, came challenges.

A few years ago, Illuminance recognised the disability sector was highly underserved - it needed something to help organisations focus on client care, rather than processes and coordination of services with the NDIS. Their solution was a Microsoft web-based interface system which is used to coordinate services, improve productivity and efficiency with information and manage tasks, among other things.

SO…

It's easy to see innovation and technology well and truly have a place in the aged care and disability sectors.

Huge thanks to Innovate Australia for having us at the wonderful event.

Photos from the event are available on the Quantify Technology Facebook page.