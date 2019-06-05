Log in
QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LTD

QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LTD

(QFY)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/05
0.005 AUD   -28.57%
Quantify Technology : New Quantify website is here

06/05/2019 | 10:33pm EDT
6 Jun 2019

Quantify's new website is up and running and we are very pleased to share it with you.

We understand the previous website wasn't quite up to scratch. We have made every effort to change this by providing you with more information in a user-friendly manner.

The new website includes:

  • Who Quantify is and what we do
  • Information about our products
  • How our solution works
  • Support and setup guides, with more to come
  • Investor-related information, including information about our Board Members
  • Easily navigable news articles
  • Our distributors
  • Our management team

And more!

We are continuing to develop certain sections over time to ensure they include all the information you need. This extends to further product documentation, support and FAQ's.

Want to join the Quantify Technology mailing list for all the latest news and updates straight to your inbox? Scroll to the bottom of this news article, fill in the details in the blue section (below the 'Related News') and you'll be good to go.

Have a question about the new website? Let us know by filling in the boxes HERE.

Explore the website now.

Disclaimer

Quantify Technology Holdings Limited published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 02:32:05 UTC
