QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LTD    QFY

QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LTD

(QFY)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/14
0.0045 AUD   -10.00%
07/15QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : New Sydney projects delivered
PU
07/12HAVE CONFIDENCE : smart home influence in property downturn
PU
07/12QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
Quantify Technology : New Sydney projects delivered

07/15/2019 | 11:50pm EDT
16 Jul 2019

Quantify's first two projects for the 2019/20 Financial Year will be completed in southern Sydney luxury homes, by the end of July 2019.

The first home, located in the suburb of Kyle Bay, is owned by a NSW property developer and is a fully refurbished three-storey luxury modernised dwelling with water views. The second home is a new build located in the leafy suburb of Oatley.

Quantify's smart home devices will enable these homeowners to gain the benefits of home automation at a fraction of the cost of competing products. Benefits include the ability to layer 'Touch, Tap and Talk', that is 'Touch' the Quantify devices which respond the same as a normal switch, 'Tap' control with an app, and 'Talk' to Amazon Alexa, to control devices through voice command.

The devices are being installed by Quantify's Sydney-based electrical contractor partner, Cambridge Electrical Services (CES).

The Projects represent the first sales that have been delivered since Quantify signed the exclusive agreement with Harvey Norman Commercial Division (HNCD). They are also an extension of the partnership agreement with CES announced in September 2018. CES was responsible for the implementation of the 33-unit project at Lindfield, which has since been upgraded with the latest hardware and cloud-configurable firmware.

CES Founder Tony Sclavos said the clients wanted the benefits of tomorrow's technology today at an affordable price.

'We didn't think twice in offering up Quantify Technology. We know they will appreciate the experience, and which bring a new level of immersion to these luxury homes,' Tony said.

Full ASX announcement available HERE.

The home in Kyle Bay is almost done

Disclaimer

Quantify Technology Holdings Limited published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 03:49:08 UTC
