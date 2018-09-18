Log in
QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LTD (QFY)

QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LTD (QFY)
Quantify Technology : Partnership signed with Cambridge Electrical Services

09/18/2018

Partnership signed with Cambridge Electrical Services

ASX RELEASE

18 September 2018

Highlights

  • Quantify Technology is joining forces with Cambridge Electrical Services to revolutionize the smart home and building sector

  • Partnership includes joint promotion in media communication and network introductions

  • Cambridge Electrical Services will provide Quantify Technology with purchase orders for five upcoming projects and will employ Quantify Technology's solution whenever possible in the future

Introduction

Quantify Technology Holdings Limited (ASX: QFY) ("Quantify Technology" or "the Company") has today signed an agreement with Cambridge Electrical Services (CES) in New South Wales. An electrical contractor known for their work in major residential and commercial buildings in and around Sydney, CES specialises in building automation products and services. They collaborate on projects from beginning to end, ensuring efficient, effective implementation of automation and energy management solutions, and have extensive contacts throughout the building sector.

Quantify Technology worked with CES at Lindfield Apartments and was impressed by the expertise and commitment CES brought to the table. And the admiration went both ways. CES's contacts and opportunities, coupled with the partnership between CES and Quantify Technology, will open the door to a growing number of projects for both companies.

"We were amazed by Quantify Technology's platform, and even more so by their team's knowledge and professionalism," CES founder Tony Sclavos said. Since then, the two companies have been exploring other opportunities to work together.

Agreement

Over the next six to eight weeks, CES is expected to send Quantify Technology purchase orders for commercial and residential projects in Kyle Bay, Katoomba, Caringbah, Revesby, and Enmore, with more expected in the future. CES will also recommend Quantify Technology's platform to current and future customers whenever possible.

The Company and CES will also be joining forces to market and promote their respective interests in their social media, communications, and industry news. The two companies are looking forward to revolutionising the smart automation sector in Sydney and beyond.

This partnership will deliver a growing pipeline of sales and revenue for the Company as Quantify technology's offering continues to expand in the coming years.

Outlook

As Quantify Technology's solution has been tested and proven in residential and commercial projects over the last few years, industry recognition of their platform-in Australia and beyond-has grown exponentially. One of the Company's main interests has been in establishing relationships with well-known, quality contractors. Once experts like CES see what Quantify Technology's platform can do, they get excited to share it with their customers.

"Their modular solution has the future in mind, without all the complexity and limitations of traditional products. And it's affordable," Tony said. "Simplicity and ease. That's what really sets their solution apart."

"When you work on as many projects as we have, you start to notice when contractors do just a little bit more than required-those that go beyond the pale to make sure their work is second to none," commented Mark Lapins, Managing Director and Founder of Quantify Technology. "That's what our team saw with CES, and we can't wait to collaborate on more projects with them."

-ENDS-

Further Information:

Corporate Relations & Media Enquiries

E:info@quantifytechnology.com| P: +61 (8) 6254 0200

About Quantify Technology

Quantify Technology is an Australian-based pioneer of Truly Intelligent Buildings technology. The Company has created simple to install, affordable Internet of Things devices that encourage wide-scale adoption of Internet of Things solutions.

Quantify Technology's commercial product known as the Q Device replaces standard power outlets and light switches in commercial and residential structures. Due to using standard wired Alternating Current (AC) wiring, it can be easily retrofitted without re-cabling in existing buildings.

The Q Device replaces AC light switches/dimmers and power outlets with and intelligent, network-connected framework to provide energy management and reporting, voice-enabled control and interaction, and real-time evaluation of environmental and risk factors for building occupants.

This enables the delivery of the Company's vision of Truly Intelligent Buildings, with a goal to deploying the offering globally.

A Note on Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains certain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements." Such statements are only predictions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual values, results, and/or performance achievements to differ materially from those expressed, implied, or projected.

Disclaimer

Quantify Technology Holdings Limited published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 05:07:04 UTC
