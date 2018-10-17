Log in
QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LTD (QFY)
Quantify Technology : Partnership signed with Powerhouse Home Automation Group

10/17/2018 | 07:33am CEST

Partnership signed with Powerhouse Home Automation Group

ASX RELEASE

17th October 2018

Highlights

  • Quantify Technology is joining forces with Powerhouse Home Automation Group to revolutionise the Perth smart home and building sector

  • Partnership includes joint promotion and will be initially launched in a display showcase at Subiaco Home Base

  • Powerhouse Home Automation Group will employ Quantify Technology's solution whenever possible in the future

Introduction

Quantify Technology Holdings Limited (ASX: QFY) ("Quantify Technology" or "the Company") has signed an agreement with Power Home Automation Group (Powerhouse) in Western Australia.

Powerhouse targets cutting edge technology in home automation, lifestyle, health care and IoT products in the Perth market and has secured reseller agreements with products and solutions complementary to Quantify. Its associated company, Formia Group, undertakes large scale projects in the commercial development and resources sector in Western Australia.

Powerhouse has established a display showcase at Subiaco Home Base, which has high traffic from Electrical Contractors, Electrical Consultants, Developers, Architects, and retail customers.

Home Base boasts that it is the largest building, renovating, decorating and landscaping centre in Australia with three levels of permanent displays. Home Base has exposure to a 26,000 registered clients' database and features in the Home Magazine twice annually.

The partnership anticipates a target reach of in excess of $2m over the next 5 years.

Agreement

The Company and Powerhouse will be joining forces to market and promote their respective interests in their social media, communications, and industry news. The two companies are looking forward to revolutionising the smart automation sector in Perth and regional Western Australia.

This partnership is will deliver a growing pipeline of sales and revenue for the Company as Quantify technology's offering continues to expand in the coming years.

-ENDS-

Further Information:

Corporate Relations & Media Enquiries

E:info@quantifytechnology.com| P: +61 (8) 6254 0200

About Quantify Technology

Quantify Technology is an Australian-based pioneer of Truly Intelligent Buildings technology. The Company has created simple to install, affordable Internet of Things devices that encourage wide-scale adoption of Internet of Things solutions.

Quantify Technology's commercial product known as the Q Device replaces standard power outlets and light switches in commercial and residential structures. Due to using standard wired Alternating Current (AC) wiring, it can be easily retrofitted without re-cabling in existing buildings.

The Q Device replaces AC light switches/dimmers and power outlets with an intelligent, network-connected framework to provide energy management and reporting, voice-enabled control and interaction, and real-time evaluation of environmental and risk factors for building occupants.

This enables the delivery of the Company's vision of Truly Intelligent Buildings, with a goal to deploying the offering globally.

A Note on Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains certain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements." Such statements are only predictions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual values, results, and/or performance achievements to differ materially from those expressed, implied, or projected.

Disclaimer

Quantify Technology Holdings Limited published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 05:32:02 UTC
