Quantify Technology : Pause in trading

Market Release
Oct 4, 2018
QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED Security Code: QFY
Pause in Trading
Trading in the securities of the entity will be temporarily paused pending a further announcement.
Oct 4, 2018
