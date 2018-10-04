Log in
QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LTD (QFY)
Quantify Technology : Pause in trading

10/04/2018

Market Release

Oct 4, 2018

QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED Security Code: QFY

Pause in Trading

Trading in the securities of the entity will be temporarily paused pending a further announcement.

Wade Baggott

ASX Listings Compliance

Oct 4, 2018

Market Announcement 1/1

Quantify Technology Holdings Limited published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 00:57:09 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Lapins Managing Director & Director
Lee Christensen Chairman
Paul Knight Director-Operations
Alex Paior Non-Executive Director
Brett Savill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LTD-67.74%0
ANRITSU CORP44.25%2 311
HEFEI MEIYA OPTOELECTRONIC TECHNOLGY INC--.--%2 175
TOPCON CORPORATION-17.16%2 030
LEM HOLDING SA-28.93%1 359
JIANGSU LINYANG ENERGY CO LTD-53.85%1 203
