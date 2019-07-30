Quantify Technology : Powerhouse delivers new Perth projects

30 Jul 2019

Quantify's first two West Australian projects for the 2019/20 Financial Year will be completed by mid-August 2019.

The first home, located in East Perth, is a luxury penthouse apartment overlooking the Swan River and Optus Stadium, while the second home is a large, modern house located eight kilometres north of Perth in Yokine.

They are the first projects delivered by Quantify's distributor, Powerhouse Home Automation and represent an important milestone to larger projects because they are both conversions of existing homes rather than new builds. The market for the nearly 10 million existing homes in Australia is significantly greater than the market for new builds.

Both houses are being delivered at a fraction of the cost of competing products because the Company's devices can be retrofitted with no additional cabling and the unique templated approach to configuration means an electrician doesn't need training on site.

Powerhouse Manager Tony Martelli said he both homeowners came to him seeking to convert their home into a smart home.

'After taking them through the products in our interactive showroom, it was evident Quantify would be the perfect solution to meet their needs. We look forward to continuing our promotion of Quantify's technology to our customers.'

