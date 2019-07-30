Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Quantify Technology Holdings Ltd    QFY   AU000000QFY8

QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LTD

(QFY)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/29
0.005 AUD   --.--%
02:20aQUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : Powerhouse delivers new Perth projects
PU
07/18QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : Is the Amazon home robot coming?
PU
07/16QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : Dispatch of Prospectus
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Quantify Technology : Powerhouse delivers new Perth projects

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 02:20am EDT
30 Jul 2019

Quantify's first two West Australian projects for the 2019/20 Financial Year will be completed by mid-August 2019.

The first home, located in East Perth, is a luxury penthouse apartment overlooking the Swan River and Optus Stadium, while the second home is a large, modern house located eight kilometres north of Perth in Yokine.

They are the first projects delivered by Quantify's distributor, Powerhouse Home Automation and represent an important milestone to larger projects because they are both conversions of existing homes rather than new builds. The market for the nearly 10 million existing homes in Australia is significantly greater than the market for new builds.

Both houses are being delivered at a fraction of the cost of competing products because the Company's devices can be retrofitted with no additional cabling and the unique templated approach to configuration means an electrician doesn't need training on site.

Powerhouse Manager Tony Martelli said he both homeowners came to him seeking to convert their home into a smart home.

'After taking them through the products in our interactive showroom, it was evident Quantify would be the perfect solution to meet their needs. We look forward to continuing our promotion of Quantify's technology to our customers.'

This was originally published as an ASX Announcement, which can be found HERE.

Disclaimer

Quantify Technology Holdings Limited published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 06:19:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY HOLDIN
02:20aQUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : Powerhouse delivers new Perth projects
PU
07/18QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : Is the Amazon home robot coming?
PU
07/16QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : Dispatch of Prospectus
PU
07/15QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : New Sydney projects delivered
PU
07/12HAVE CONFIDENCE : smart home influence in property downturn
PU
07/12QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
07/10QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LTD : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.005 AUD for 4 e..
FA
07/08QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : Letter to Ineligible Shareholders
PU
07/08QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : Letter to Eligible Shareholders
PU
07/05QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : Prospectus
PU
More news
Chart QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Quantify Technology Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Brett Savill Chief Executive Officer & Independent Director
Peter Rossdeutscher Chairman
Paul Knight Director-Operations
Tim Leahy Chief Financial Officer
Mark Lapins Executive Director & Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LTD-16.67%4
HEFEI MEIYA OPTOELECTRONIC TECHNOLGY INC--.--%3 086
ANRITSU CORP32.50%2 527
MONTNETS RONGXIN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO LTD--.--%1 744
LEM HOLDING SA29.39%1 555
TOPCON CORPORATION-7.98%1 270
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group