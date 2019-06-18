Log in
Quantify Technology : Ready Set Reno farmhouse gets wired

06/18/2019 | 01:44am EDT
18 Jun 2019

Last week, Quantify visited the huge farmhouse renovation set to be featured on 9Life's TV show, Ready Set Reno later this year.

It was excellent to see the developments to the home since we last visited. Today, we're very pleased to provide an update on the project, which is due to be finished in September.

TO RECAP:
In can you missed the announcement in May, Quantify locked away an agreement to have our products installed throughout the home, which is being designed by award-winning Perth interior designer, Indah Island. The home is located in the regional West Australian town of Wongamine, about 100km north east of Perth.

Want to know more about what the project entails and how it all came about? Read more about it here.

UPDATE:
While there's still plenty of scaffolding around, its easy to see the house has progressed since last month's visit.

Check out the below video to see last week's update:

Windows are going in, external wall cladding installation is in full swing and electrical wiring is being setup. With Quantify's installation date edging closer, it was pleasing to see the wiring coming along nicely.

Check out some of the before and after's so far.

More photos available HERE.

Disclaimer

Quantify Technology Holdings Limited published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 05:43:06 UTC
