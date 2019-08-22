Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Quantify Technology Holdings Ltd    QFY   AU000000QFY8

QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LTD

(QFY)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/20
0.0045 AUD   -10.00%
06:13aQUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : Ready Set Reno farmhouse nears completion
PU
08/20QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : Appendix 3B and Section 708A Notice
PU
08/15QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : WA distribution receives huge boost
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Quantify Technology : Ready Set Reno farmhouse nears completion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 06:13am EDT
22 Aug 2019

Quantify visited Indah Island's West Australian countryside renovation in Toodyay this week and safe to say, the house is looking phenomenal.

It's been over two months since our last visit to the home, so it was brilliant to see the progress that had been made since June.

The home, designed and owned by award-winning interior designer and Quantify's ambassador, Natalee Bowen, will be featured on 9Life's TV show, Ready Set Reno in November.

Quantify will be installing over 70 devices into the home to give Natalee and her family/ visitors a truly intelligent home living experience. The Quantify team is buzzing with excitement because our install date is just around the corner.

Check out the video below to see the latest update:

UPDATE:

As shown in the video, all the internal walls are in place and windows are completely installed. The indoor panels are done and the external paint is *almost* done - Natalee picked a gorgeous shade of light blue for the external walls.

The internal paint is being done as we speak as well - when done, the white paint will give the inside a clean, neutral look and act as a blank canvas for the gorgeous furniture.

We were lucky enough to see the pool going in while we were there - its huge! Landscaping will start ramping up now that the pool ready.

When all the internal painting is done, Quantify will be able to install our qDimmer and qPower devices into the home - we're predicting this will happen in the next couple of weeks!

Check out some of the before (June) and afters (August).

More photos available here.

Disclaimer

Quantify Technology Holdings Limited published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 10:12:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY HOLDIN
06:13aQUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : Ready Set Reno farmhouse nears completion
PU
08/20QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : Appendix 3B and Section 708A Notice
PU
08/15QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : WA distribution receives huge boost
PU
08/14QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : A “landmark” preview of what's to come
PU
08/13EVENT LAUNCH : An Interior Designer's foray into Smart Homes
PU
08/12QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : Results of Meeting
PU
08/11QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : Simplifying the smart home solution for homeowners
PU
08/09QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : Shortfall Notification
PU
08/01QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : to descend on United States
PU
07/30QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : Powerhouse delivers new Perth projects
PU
More news
Chart QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Quantify Technology Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Brett Savill Chief Executive Officer & Independent Director
Peter Rossdeutscher Chairman
Paul Knight Director-Operations
Tim Leahy Chief Financial Officer
Mark Lapins Executive Director & Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LTD-25.00%4
HEFEI MEIYA OPTOELECTRONIC TECHNOLGY INC--.--%3 104
ANRITSU CORP32.84%2 531
LEM HOLDING SA19.27%1 451
TOPCON CORPORATION-16.11%1 172
JIANGSU LINYANG ENERGY CO LTD-12.19%1 088
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group