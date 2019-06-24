Log in
QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LTD

Quantify Technology : Reinstatement to Official Quotation

06/24/2019 | 08:38pm EDT

Market Announcement

25 June 2019

Quantify Technology Holdings Limited (ASX: QFY) - Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Quantify Technology Holdings Limited ('QFY') will be lifted immediately, following the release by QFY of an announcement regarding a capital raising.

Issued by

Sandra Wutete

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

25 June 2019

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

Disclaimer

Quantify Technology Holdings Limited published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 00:37:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Brett Savill Chief Executive Officer & Independent Director
Peter Rossdeutscher Chairman
Paul Knight Director-Operations
Tim Leahy Chief Financial Officer
Mark Lapins Executive Director & Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LTD0.00%0
HEFEI MEIYA OPTOELECTRONIC TECHNOLGY INC--.--%2 853
ANRITSU CORP25.93%2 148
LEM HOLDING SA30.73%1 538
TOPCON CORPORATION-4.35%1 349
JIANGSU LINYANG ENERGY CO LTD-0.83%1 158
