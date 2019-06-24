Quantify Technology : Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Market Announcement
25 June 2019
Quantify Technology Holdings Limited (ASX: QFY) - Reinstatement to Official Quotation
Description
The suspension of trading in the securities of Quantify Technology Holdings Limited ('QFY') will be lifted immediately, following the release by QFY of an announcement regarding a capital raising.
