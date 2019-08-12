Log in
Quantify Technology : Results of Meeting

08/12/2019 | 02:31am EDT

12 August 2019

ASX Market Announcements

ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Results of General Meeting

The company advises that the result of resolutions considered by shareholders at the General Meeting of Quantify Technology Holdings Limited held on 12 August 2019 were as follows:

1.

Prior issue of Shares under the Placement

Passed

2.

Issue of New Options under the Placement

Passed

3.

Issue of New Options to the Underwriters

Passed

4.

Participation of Director in the Placement - Brett Savill

Passed

5.

Participation of Director in the Placement - Peter Rossdeutscher

Passed

For the purposes of Section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 the company advises that each resolution was passed on a show of hands.

Set out below is the proxy information required by Section 251AA.

No. of Shares

No. of Shares

No. of Shares

No. of Shares

For

Against

Discretion

Abstain

Resolution 1

29,829,893

204,099

199,266

58,026

Resolution 2

29,076,173

1,005,815

199,266

10,030

Resolution 3

29,137,124

872,198

199,266

82,696

Resolution 4

29,083,886

889,285

285,629

32,484

Resolution 5

29,083,886

889,285

285,629

32,484

N J Bassett

Company Secretary

Quantify Te hnology HoldingGeorgesLtd ABN: 25 113 326 524

Registered Office: Level 4, 216 St

Terrace, Perth WA 6000

Postal Address: P.O. Box 7315, Perth WA 6850

T: +61 8 6268 2622

F: +61 8 6268 2699

Disclaimer

Quantify Technology Holdings Limited published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 06:30:08 UTC
