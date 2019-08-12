Quantify Technology : Results of Meeting

12 August 2019

ASX Market Announcements

ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Results of General Meeting

The company advises that the result of resolutions considered by shareholders at the General Meeting of Quantify Technology Holdings Limited held on 12 August 2019 were as follows:

1. Prior issue of Shares under the Placement Passed 2. Issue of New Options under the Placement Passed 3. Issue of New Options to the Underwriters Passed 4. Participation of Director in the Placement - Brett Savill Passed 5. Participation of Director in the Placement - Peter Rossdeutscher Passed

For the purposes of Section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 the company advises that each resolution was passed on a show of hands.

Set out below is the proxy information required by Section 251AA.

No. of Shares No. of Shares No. of Shares No. of Shares For Against Discretion Abstain Resolution 1 29,829,893 204,099 199,266 58,026 Resolution 2 29,076,173 1,005,815 199,266 10,030 Resolution 3 29,137,124 872,198 199,266 82,696 Resolution 4 29,083,886 889,285 285,629 32,484 Resolution 5 29,083,886 889,285 285,629 32,484

N J Bassett

Company Secretary