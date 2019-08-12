Quantify Technology : Results of Meeting

12 August 2019
ASX Market Announcements
ASX Limited
20 Bridge Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Results of General Meeting
The company advises that the result of resolutions considered by shareholders at the General Meeting of Quantify Technology Holdings Limited held on 12 August 2019 were as follows:
|
1.
|
Prior issue of Shares under the Placement
|
Passed
|
2.
|
Issue of New Options under the Placement
|
Passed
|
3.
|
Issue of New Options to the Underwriters
|
Passed
|
4.
|
Participation of Director in the Placement - Brett Savill
|
Passed
|
5.
|
Participation of Director in the Placement - Peter Rossdeutscher
|
Passed
For the purposes of Section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 the company advises that each resolution was passed on a show of hands.
Set out below is the proxy information required by Section 251AA.
|
|
No. of Shares
|
No. of Shares
|
No. of Shares
|
No. of Shares
|
|
For
|
Against
|
Discretion
|
Abstain
|
Resolution 1
|
29,829,893
|
204,099
|
199,266
|
58,026
|
Resolution 2
|
29,076,173
|
1,005,815
|
199,266
|
10,030
|
Resolution 3
|
29,137,124
|
872,198
|
199,266
|
82,696
|
Resolution 4
|
29,083,886
|
889,285
|
285,629
|
32,484
|
Resolution 5
|
29,083,886
|
889,285
|
285,629
|
32,484
N J Bassett
Company Secretary
|
Quantify Te hnology HoldingGeorgesLtd ABN: 25 113 326 524
|
Registered Office: Level 4, 216 St
|
Terrace, Perth WA 6000
|
Postal Address: P.O. Box 7315, Perth WA 6850
|
T: +61 8 6268 2622
|
F: +61 8 6268 2699
Disclaimer
Quantify Technology Holdings Limited published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 06:30:08 UTC