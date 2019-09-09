Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Quantify Technology Holdings Ltd    QFY   AU000000QFY8

QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LTD

(QFY)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/09
0.004 AUD   -11.11%
09:02pQUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : USA patent granted
PU
12:17aQUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : The spark electricians have been searching for
PU
09/06NEW RESEARCH : smart home tech's positive effect
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Quantify Technology : USA patent granted

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 09:02pm EDT
10 Sep 2019

BIG NEWS… Quantify has achieved Patent protection in the United States of America.

It marks a huge achievement for the Company, with the latest statistics revealing the US boasts the largest smart home market in the world. Market revenue hit over US$27B in 2019 and is set to reach US$45B by 2023, at an annual growth rate of 13% (CAGR 2019-2023).

It coincides perfectly with Quantify preparing to launch into the US market, with staff currently based in San Francisco for the three-month Austrade Landing Pad Program, which will assist to accelerate the Company's entry into the market.

Patent approval of the Company's technology provides a significant advantage over potential competitors in this market. A recent survey by the National Apartment Association suggests the number one factor for implementing smart home initiatives was 'to attract and retain residents'. However, more than 41% of survey respondents ranked 'future-proofing' in the top two of seven challenges with smart home technology.

The Patent protects Quantify Technology's unique selling proposition, which enables the Company's products to evolve over time, without complete product replacement - dramatically reducing the lifetime cost of technology adoption.

Quantify's black qDimmer with iconography

In mature technology markets, such as the US, this 'future-proofing' enables the Company's products to stand out from the competition. This has been recognised as a significant advantage by US companies that Quantify is already in discussions with.

Combined with the ability to be retrofitted onto existing wiring, without the requirement for a neutral wire (yet another unique product feature in the US market), and 110V readiness, Quantify Technology's products are well positioned for the US.

The US is the twelfth country to grant Patent protection, joining Australia, Mexico, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Morocco, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, South Africa, Japan and Israel.

This was originally published as an ASX Announcement, which can be found HERE.

Cover photo by David Dibert from Pexels

Disclaimer

Quantify Technology Holdings Limited published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 01:01:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY HOLDIN
09:02pQUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : USA patent granted
PU
12:17aQUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : The spark electricians have been searching for
PU
09/06NEW RESEARCH : smart home tech's positive effect
PU
09/02EVENT LAUNCH : Behind The True Drive of Smart Home
PU
08/30QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : Appendix 4E and Annual Report
PU
08/30QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : Corporate Governance Statement
PU
08/30QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : road to Google integration
PU
08/23QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : Change in substantial holding from MUFG
PU
08/23QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : chats tech at WA school
PU
08/23QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : expand into Queensland
PU
More news
Chart QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Quantify Technology Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Brett Savill Chief Executive Officer & Independent Director
Peter Rossdeutscher Chairman
Paul Knight Director-Operations
Tim Leahy Chief Financial Officer
Mark Lapins Executive Director & Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LTD-25.00%5
HEFEI MEIYA OPTOELECTRONIC TECHNOLGY INC--.--%2 879
ANRITSU CORP33.99%2 561
LEM HOLDING SA23.09%1 490
TOPCON CORPORATION-5.20%1 300
JIANGSU LINYANG ENERGY CO LTD-4.13%1 146
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group