Quantify Technology : WA Minister for Innovation pays visit

13 Sep 2019

Quantify was lucky enough welcome the Western Australian Minister for Science, Innovation and ICT, Dave Kelly MLA, to our Bentley Head Office yesterday.

Minister Kelly leads the promotion and development of the science and innovation sectors in WA and maintains a focus on creating WA jobs and diversifying the economy. With Quantify ticking these boxes, it seemed right to invite Minister Kelly to our office to demonstrate our leading smart home automation technology, which has been innovated right here in WA.

THE VISIT:

Quantify's CEO Brett Savill alongside Board Members Peter Rossdeutscher and Mark Lapins greeted Minister Kelly on arrival before being welcomed into the Boardroom with a personalised Amazon Alexa greeting - which turned on the lights and wished Minister Kelly a pleasant visit to Quantify. Our Hardware & Production Team Lead, Jenny Collier, gave the Minister an overview of our products and discussed our production before Quantify's Engineering Manager, Fletcher Joyce, showcased our products in action.

Minister Kelly then had a brief tour of the Quantify office - he had the opportunity to meet our staff, ask them questions and check out the processes involved in our production and testing room. He was keen to hear about our recent US Patent approval, production in Taiwan with CASwell, the growth of the Company and what makes us unique.

Lastly, the Minister was treated to a short presentation by Curtin University and Quantify-sponsored PhD student Timothy O'Grady. Tim, who is part of the WA Government's Science Industry PhD Fellowship Program, is using Quantify's technology to explore how home automation systems cans add value by reducing the energy used by a home. (More information about the PhD Fellowship Program and Tim's project can be found HERE).

Overall, Minister Kelly had a taste of what Quantify has to offer to the market.

Quantify's CEO Brett Savill said the visit was very successful.

'The visit had the Quantify team abuzz with excitement. We're hoping this is just the start of what's to come in connecting with key stakeholders to grow our business and improve accessibility and livability for our customers,' Brett said.

ABOUT THE MINISTER:

Hon Dave Kelly has been the Minister for Water; Fisheries; Forestry: Innovation and ICT; Science since March 2017.

He oversees the New Industries Fund, which aims to support and accelerate new and emerging businesses to create WA jobs. It includes a series of initiatives including Innovation Hubs, business growth programs, sponsorship and industry-university collaboration and research programs.

More information about Minister Kelly can be found HERE.

See the photos from Minister Kelly's visit:

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Quantify Technology Holdings Limited published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 01:56:03 UTC

Hardware & Production Team Lead, Jenny Collier, giving Minister Kelly an overview of Quantify's productsEngineering Manager, Fletcher Joyce, demonstrating Quantify's product capabilitiesCurtin University PhD student, Timothy O'Grady, talking Minister Kelly through his project. Assembly & Procurement Technician, Fritz Berrer, assembling productsNon-Executive Director, Mark Lapins, chatting with Minister Kelly and others