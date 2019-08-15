Quantify Technology : WA distribution receives huge boost

16 Aug 2019

Huge news this morning from camp Quantify! We've signed up Western Australia's largest home and building automation provider, Intelligent Home, as a distributor of our products.

Since 2000, Intelligent Home have completed over 50,000 installations in Perth and continue to maintain a strong sales track record and established customer base. They currently work with eight of the 10 largest builders in WA and are dedicated to designing and delivering streamlined, intuitive and easy-to-use home technology solutions.

Intelligent Home Director Brenton Morris and General Manager Paul Turnor lead a team of over 100 experts and pride themselves on providing the very best customer experience.

'We enjoy being able to offer clients the flexibility to expand or reconfigure their system as their needs change, without re-wiring their home. Quantify's solution fits this mould perfectly - their modular and innovative design allows changes to be made both, quickly and easily,' Brenton said.

'We wanted to partner with Quantify because they offer world-leading smart home automation technology, which we also see it as being highly applicable to the NDIS and Aged Care markets,' he said.

The Agreement with Intelligent Home, coupled with the previously announced agreements with Powerhouse Home Automation and Limitless Automation, result in the Company now having three distributors actively selling Quantify's products in WA.

Quantify's qDimmer

Quantify is focused on signing up leading distributors across Australia to capture a significant proportion of the $1.8B pa market that is growing at 30% pa.

Quantify's CEO Brett Savill said the partnership will be beneficial for the Company moving forward.

'We are very pleased to partner with Intelligent Home for the distribution of our products in our home state. This is part of our strategy to sign up leading distributors on a national basis,' he said.

The Agreement includes installing, demonstrating and actively selling Quantify's products through the Intelligent Home display suite.

Arrangements with distributors in the other states are expected to be announced shortly.

This was originally published as an ASX Announcement, which can be found HERE.