Quantify Technology : chats tech at WA school

08/23/2019 | 03:08am EDT
23 Aug 2019

Quantify made an appearance at Fremantle College's Science and Engineering Career Expo this week, in an effort to inspire high school students to pursue a career in technology.

The event was attended by around 40 Fremantle College year 10, 11 and 12 students who were keen to explore a career in technology, marine science, engineering and defence industries.

The Expo was run in 'speed dating' style with 11 industry guests seated at tables and groups of 3-4 students visiting each guest for a set time limit before moving to another. Our Engineering Manager and Hardware & Production Team Lead attended the event to represent Quantify. In doing so, they explained what Quantify does, their role at the Company and what they enjoy most about their job.

More information:

The event was held by WA's Fremantle College in conjunction with the Marine Industry School Pathways Program (SPP). The Marine Industry SPP is a National Partnership Agreement between the WA Department of Education and the Department of Defence.

One of the major focuses of the Marine Industry SPP is to increase student awareness and enhance STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) engagement, participation and capabilities. Fremantle College have Specialist Marine Studies and Specialist ICT Programs and place importance on encouraging students into these pathways for their future.

Special thanks to Fremantle College for hosting us.

Photos from our appearance are below:

Our Hardware & Production Team Lead, Jenny Collier, talking with students.Our Engineering Manager, Fletcher Joyce, explaining Quantify's qDimmer product.

Disclaimer

Quantify Technology Holdings Limited published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 07:07:07 UTC
