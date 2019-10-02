Quantify Technology : power up with new partnership

3 Oct 2019

Quantify have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with one of New South Wales' largest embedded energy providers, Energy Trade.

So… what does the MOU mean?

Energy Trade have agreed to include Quantify's solution in their sales and both companies will explore opportunities for a deeper integration of Quantify's technology with Energy Trade's platform in the future.

Established in 2013, Energy Trade is an Australian owned and operated company based in NSW. They specialise in delivering cost-effective embedded energy solutions for residential, commercial and industrial markets, which allows residents and property owners to aggregate buying power in order to significantly reduce energy rates.

They have thousands of customers and are backed by Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners, a global leader in the energy market with operations in Australia, North America and the UK.

The inclusion of Quantify's automated light control and power outlet devices will enable Energy Trade to deliver a differentiated offering to customers, aligning well with their market-leadership and strong focus on innovation.

Energy Trade Managing Director Julian Duggan said Quantify's technology was leading the charge in the home automation space.

'We look forward to promoting Quantify's solution to our customers as a value-added option, which will assist to differentiate our offering,' Julian said.

Quantify has three strategic priorities; to maximise sales nationally, to secure distribution internationally and to strengthen its platform. Quantify Technology CEO Brett Savill said the partnership will enable Quantify to offer a more complete solution.

'This partnership will allow Quantify to reach Energy Trade's new and existing customers, thus helping us to increase our market share and maximise sales nationally. Energy Trade are an exciting business who we look forward to working with,' Brett said.

This was originally published as an ASX Announcement, which can be found HERE.