QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LTD    QFY   AU000000QFY8

QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LTD

(QFY)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/30
0.0045 AUD   +12.50%
02:51aQUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : road to Google integration
PU
08/23QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : Change in substantial holding from MUFG
PU
08/23QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : chats tech at WA school
PU
News 
News

Quantify Technology : road to Google integration

08/30/2019 | 02:51am EDT
30 Aug 2019

At Quantify, we know it's time to integrate with Google - so that's why we're taking strides to make it happen.

On 22 August, Quantify's AWS Cloud Architect attended the Google Smart Home Developer Summit held at Google HQ in Sydney.

HNCDs Isaac Kim and Quantifys Arthur Vernon

The event covered major topics announced at Google's I/O annual developer conference in May, plus they presented the upcoming developer road map and exclusive sneak-peaks and demonstrations of new features.

Four Google team members presented, with each coming from a different area of specialty.

For Quantify, the conference provided an excellent insight into what steps we need to take to have our solution integrated with Google by the end of 2019.

We also caught up with Harvey Norman Commercial Division's (HNCD) Automation System Designer, Isaac Kim, at the event, which was excellent.

As Isaac said in his latest LinkedIn post, it was great to see Google investing heavily in their smart home and voice control platforms. It gives us a lot of promise for the future alongside them!

We'll provide more updates on our Google integration when possible.

Disclaimer

Quantify Technology Holdings Limited published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 06:50:01 UTC
Chart QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Quantify Technology Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Brett Savill Chief Executive Officer & Independent Director
Peter Rossdeutscher Chairman
Paul Knight Director-Operations
Tim Leahy Chief Financial Officer
Mark Lapins Executive Director & Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LTD-33.33%4
HEFEI MEIYA OPTOELECTRONIC TECHNOLGY INC--.--%2 838
ANRITSU CORP30.53%2 545
LEM HOLDING SA15.84%1 410
TOPCON CORPORATION-15.25%1 179
JIANGSU LINYANG ENERGY CO LTD-7.44%1 099
