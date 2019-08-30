Quantify Technology : road to Google integration

30 Aug 2019

At Quantify, we know it's time to integrate with Google - so that's why we're taking strides to make it happen.

On 22 August, Quantify's AWS Cloud Architect attended the Google Smart Home Developer Summit held at Google HQ in Sydney.

HNCDs Isaac Kim and Quantifys Arthur Vernon

The event covered major topics announced at Google's I/O annual developer conference in May, plus they presented the upcoming developer road map and exclusive sneak-peaks and demonstrations of new features.

Four Google team members presented, with each coming from a different area of specialty.

For Quantify, the conference provided an excellent insight into what steps we need to take to have our solution integrated with Google by the end of 2019.

We also caught up with Harvey Norman Commercial Division's (HNCD) Automation System Designer, Isaac Kim, at the event, which was excellent.

As Isaac said in his latest LinkedIn post, it was great to see Google investing heavily in their smart home and voice control platforms. It gives us a lot of promise for the future alongside them!

We'll provide more updates on our Google integration when possible.