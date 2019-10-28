Log in
Quantify Technology : says “hey” to Google integration

10/28/2019 | 12:27am EDT
28 Oct 2019

Smart speaker powerhouse, Google, is now compatible with Quantify! Yes, that's right, Quantify has integrated the Google Assistant into its patented smart home products, which means homeowners will be able to use the 'Hey, Google…' voice commands with Assistant-enabled devices to control their Quantify solution.

The integration with Google means Quantify's devices now work with almost 90 percent of the rapidly growing smart speaker market in Australia, with Google holding 72 percent of the smart speaker market in the country, followed by Amazon in second place, holding 15 percent.

First introduced in 2016, Google Nest is Google's smart speaker range which is powered by a virtual assistant, known as the Google Assistant, to respond to spoken requests, activate services and perform other activities.

The Google Assistant is compatible with over 200 smart home devices from more than 50 brands in Australia and is available on one billion devices, including compatible Android smartphones.

Quantify's CEO Brett Savill said Quantify was thrilled to be able to offer Google Assistant voice activation to customers.

'This integration will put Quantify in good stead moving forward and allow us to maximise our sales Australia-wide, while offering an excellent selling point to potential distributors overseas,' Brett said.

Harvey Norman Commercial Division (HNCD) Smart Home Automation Manager Kris Leffler said it was excellent to see Google and Quantify working together.

'We are a major distributor of both Google devices and Quantify. This integration will provide consumers with a premium, combined user-experience and solutions for smart home and independent living,' Kris said.

The integration with Google is strongly aligned with Quantify's three strategic priorities; Quantify will be able to leverage Google's robust platform to maximise sales nationally, secure distribution internationally and strengthen its platform, in order to offer a more complete solution.

This was originally published as an ASX Announcement, which can be found HERE.

The Market Herald coverage can be found HERE.

Disclaimer

Quantify Technology Holdings Limited published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 04:26:02 UTC
