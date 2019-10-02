Quantify Technology : sign MOU with Energy Trade

The inclusion of Quantify's automated light control and power outlet devices will enable Energy Trade to deliver a differentiated offering to customers, aligning well with the company's market-leadership and strong focus on innovation. Energy Trade has delivered embedded energy networks nationally. They have thousands of customers and are one of the fastest growing embedded energy providers in Australia. Energy Trade is backed by Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners, a global leader in the energy market with operations in Australia, North America and the UK.

Quantify Technology Holdings Limited (ASX:QFY) ("Quantify Technology", the "Company") are pleased to announce it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Energy Trade Pty Ltd ("Energy Trade") to include the Company's solution in Energy Trade's sales and to explore opportunities for a deeper integration of Quantify's technology with Energy Trade's platform.

Quantify has three strategic priorities; to maximise sales nationally, to secure distribution internationally and to strengthen its platform, in order to offer a more complete solution. This partnership with Energy Trade will enable Quantify to offer a more complete solution, where, in the future, Quantify and Energy Trade hope to explore other possibilities such as measuring and managing energy performance beyond the power meter.

Quantify Technology CEO Brett Savill commented: "This partnership will allow Quantify to reach Energy Trade's new and existing customers, thus helping us to increase our market share and maximise sales nationally. Energy Trade are an exciting business who we look forward to working with."

Energy Trade Managing Director Julian Duggan commented: "Home automation is the future and Quantify are leading the charge. We look forward to promoting Quantify's solution to our customers as a value-added option, which will assist to differentiate our offering."

The initial term of the MOU is for 6 months, and standard termination clauses exist on both sides.

About Quantify Technology

Quantify Technology is an Australian-based pioneer of Truly Intelligent Buildings technology. Quantify has the opportunity to be the first truly mass-market smart home product because of its simplicity, the innovative nature of its technology, and its limitless platform. Its strategic priorities are to maximise sales domestically, secure distribution internationally and strengthen its platform.

qDevices replaces standard power outlets and light switches in commercial and residential buildings. Using standard wired Alternating Current (AC) wiring means they can be easily retrofitted without re-cabling. The qDevice replaces AC light switches/dimmers and power outlets with an intelligent, network-connected framework to provide energy management and reporting, as well voice-enabled, app and touch control. The company is focused on making lives better in homes, workplaces, and communities.