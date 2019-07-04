Quantify Technology : signs Spokesperson & Media Agreement

As an experienced designer with over 20 years' in the design industry, Natalee's business, Indah Island, has been commissioned both in Australia and internationally, and has primarily worked on projects in the residential and commercial sectors. Indah Island has also previously received a commendation at the Master Builders Awards, which recognises the best building projects in Australia. She has been featured in magazines globally, across social media, newspapers and television programs, such as Ready Set Reno, Open Homes Australia and

Quantify Technology Holdings Limited (ASX:QFY) ("Quantify Technology", the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a Spokesperson and Media Agreement ("the Agreement"), with award-winningWest Australian interior designer Natalee Bowen and her Company, Indah Island Pty Ltd ("Indah Island").

The partnership will accelerate the Company's growth, with Natalee well positioned to help drive demand for Quantify's products

Indah Island has been commissioned both in Australia and internationally and has been featured in magazines, social media and television programs, including

through the Front Gate, which was viewed by over 40 million people in the United States alone. With an Instagram following of over 170,000, Natalee has worked alongside top New York architects and has recently completed work on the home of Australian media personality, Deborah Hutton. Natalee is best known for her unique and timeless designs, that couples the classic style of the Hamptons, with lush tropical aesthetics.

Quantify have engaged Natalee and Indah Island for 12 months. The partnership will assist in building awareness for Quantify and its products within the industry, whilst also serving to educate opinion-formers, such as architects, designers, developers and electricians. Importantly, the partnership will accelerate Quantify's growth, with Indah Island well positioned to help create demand for the Quantify product suite.

Quantify Technology CEO Brett Savill commented: "We are very pleased to have Natalee Bowen join us as a brand ambassador. Natalee will play an important role for Quantify, as we look to build relationships in Australia and overseas. Having someone as notable as Natalee behind our brand will assist with these opportunities."

Quantify and Indah Island are currently collaborating on a home renovation project in the regional town of Wongamine, about 100km north east of Perth. Indah Island is managing the renovation and Quantify are providing home automation technology. The development will be featured in 9Life's home-renovation show Ready Set Reno in October*.

Indah Island designer Natalee Bowen commented: "We first discovered Quantify when we were searching for a simple, beautiful and innovative home automation solution for our home renovation project to be featured on Ready Set Reno. We chose to partner with Quantify because they tick all the boxes by providing an easy-to-installand easy-to-understand,customisable solution that looks exceptional. We are passionate about what Quantify can offer to the market and we're thrilled to be able to promote their impressive living experience solution to the market. Quantify has a promising future ahead and we are looking forward to our partnership."

*While no date is confirmed, the show is set to air late-October/ early November.

