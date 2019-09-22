Log in
QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LTD

Quantify Technology : signs up ASI Electrics

09/22/2019 | 09:52pm EDT

Quantify sign up ASI Electrics, one of Victoria's

leading electrical contractors

ASX RELEASE

23 September 2019

Highlights

  • Quantify Technology has entered into an Agreement with ASI Electrics for the distribution of its products in Victoria.
  • ASI Electrics is one of Victoria's leading electrical contracting businesses, with over 200 direct employees. They have expertise in electrical design and installation, engineering and value enhanced solutions.
  • The Agreement is part of Quantify's strategy to create a national footprint of leading distributors and installers focused on the new build and retrofit market.
  • Victoria represents 26 percent of Australia's population and approximately the same percentage of the new build market.

Quantify Technology Holdings Limited (ASX:QFY) ("Quantify Technology", the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a distribution agreement (the "Agreement") with ASI Electrics, for the distribution of the Company's products in Victoria.

Since establishment 20 years ago, ASI Electrics have prided themselves on performing some of the most technically sophisticated electrical, maintenance and service projects, tasks and programs for customers in residential and commercial settings, under experienced CEO Scott Edgcumbe. The business has a sizeable team of over 200 direct employees who are experts in electrical design and installations, engineering and value enhanced solutions whichprovidean all-encompassing outcome for clients.

Victoria is home to 26 percent of Australia's population1 and represents approximately the same percentage of the new build market2. The Agreement is part of Quantify's growth strategy, with the Company focused on signing up leading distributors and installers across Australia to capture a significant proportion of the $1.8B pa market that is expanding at 30% pa3. The addition of ASI Electrics comes after Quantify signed a distribution agreement with

Queensland's 8Digital. Quantify now has distributors in the four most populated states in Australia - New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and Western Australia.

The initial term of the Agreement is for one year which can be rolled over. Standard termination clauses exist on both sides.

ASI Electrics CEO, Scott Edgcumbe, commented: "Our reputation is built on our ability to 'make it happen', and our record of success attests to our commitment to exceeding our clients' expectations and delivering exceptional service and expertise every time. We are excited to offer Quantify's solution to our clients to ensure we continue to exceed expectations and deliver an incomparable experience time and time again. We have a number of projects on the horizon with Quantify."

Quantify Technology CEO, Brett Savill, commented: "We are delighted to have ASI Electrics on board as the first distributor in Victoria. ASI Electrics are one of the largest electrical contracting, service and maintenance businesses in the State with a strong project and sales pipeline. Entering into agreements with leading Australian distributors forms an integral part of our strategy."

  1. Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS)
  2. Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS)
  3. Statista Smart Home Market

-ENDS-

Further Information:

Investor Relations & Media Enquiries

Jane Morgan

E: jm@janemorganmangement.com.au| P: +61 (0) 405 555 618

About Quantify Technology

Quantify Technology is an Australian-based pioneer of Truly Intelligent Buildings technology. The Company has created simple-to-install, affordable Internet of Things devices for wide- scale adoption. qDevices replaces standard power outlets and light switches in commercial and residential buildings. Using standard wired Alternating Current (AC) wiring means they can be easily retrofitted without re-cabling. The qDevice replaces AC light switches/dimmers and power outlets with an intelligent, network-connected framework to provide energy management and reporting, as well voice-enabled, app and touch control. The company is focused on making lives better in homes, workplaces, and communities.

Disclaimer

Quantify Technology Holdings Limited published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 01:51:06 UTC
