Quantify Technology : signs up ASI Electrics

Since establishment 20 years ago, ASI Electrics have prided themselves on performing some of the most technically sophisticated electrical, maintenance and service projects, tasks and programs for customers in residential and commercial settings, under experienced CEO Scott Edgcumbe. The business has a sizeable team of over 200 direct employees who are experts in electrical design and installations, engineering and value enhanced solutions whichprovidean all-encompassing outcome for clients.

Quantify Technology Holdings Limited (ASX:QFY) ("Quantify Technology", the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a distribution agreement (the "Agreement") with ASI Electrics, for the distribution of the Company's products in Victoria.

Queensland's 8Digital. Quantify now has distributors in the four most populated states in Australia - New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and Western Australia.

The initial term of the Agreement is for one year which can be rolled over. Standard termination clauses exist on both sides.

ASI Electrics CEO, Scott Edgcumbe, commented: "Our reputation is built on our ability to 'make it happen', and our record of success attests to our commitment to exceeding our clients' expectations and delivering exceptional service and expertise every time. We are excited to offer Quantify's solution to our clients to ensure we continue to exceed expectations and deliver an incomparable experience time and time again. We have a number of projects on the horizon with Quantify."

Quantify Technology CEO, Brett Savill, commented: "We are delighted to have ASI Electrics on board as the first distributor in Victoria. ASI Electrics are one of the largest electrical contracting, service and maintenance businesses in the State with a strong project and sales pipeline. Entering into agreements with leading Australian distributors forms an integral part of our strategy."

About Quantify Technology

Quantify Technology is an Australian-based pioneer of Truly Intelligent Buildings technology. The Company has created simple-to-install, affordable Internet of Things devices for wide- scale adoption. qDevices replaces standard power outlets and light switches in commercial and residential buildings. Using standard wired Alternating Current (AC) wiring means they can be easily retrofitted without re-cabling. The qDevice replaces AC light switches/dimmers and power outlets with an intelligent, network-connected framework to provide energy management and reporting, as well voice-enabled, app and touch control. The company is focused on making lives better in homes, workplaces, and communities.