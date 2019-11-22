Log in
QUANTUM BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(QBC.P)
Quantum Announces Expiration of Letter of Intent

11/22/2019 | 06:30pm EST

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2019) - Quantum Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: QBC.P) ("Quantum") announces that the Letter of Intent between Quantum and Ordotek Incorporated ("Ordotek") announced on July 15, 2019 has expired and has therefore been terminated.

In connection with the Ordotek transaction, pursuant to the policies of the TSXV, trading of the shares of Quantum had been halted on the TSXV. Trading of the shares of Quantum will resume on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Keith Erickson
Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director
(403) 710-4986

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50014


© Newsfilecorp 2019
