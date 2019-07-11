Quantum : to Speak at Automated Vehicles Symposium on Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Challenges with Big Data

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corp. (OTCPK: QMCO) today announced that Anthony Tocco, Quantum's global solution architect for autonomous research, will speak at the 2019 Automated Vehicles Symposium in Orlando, Florida. Tocco will discuss the big data challenges associated with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and offer some innovative storage solutions to help researchers cope with the flood of sensor data. The presentation will explore how lidar, radar, and video data create large datasets, and explains how traditional storage solutions can fall short of addressing the problem. Tocco will show how to save money on infrastructure costs and leverage the savings for engineers and R&D.

Title: ADAS Challenges with Big Data

Date: Wednesday, July 17th, 2019

Time: 5:00pm - 5:30pm

Location: Orlando World Center Marriott, Orlando, FL; room Sago

