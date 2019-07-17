Log in
Quantum : to Speak on High-Capacity Archive Storage at SVG Sports Content Management Forum

07/17/2019 | 05:35pm EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corp. (OTCPK: QMCO) today announced that Eric Bassier, Quantum's senior director of product marketing, will speak at SVG's 13th-annual Sports Content Management Forum in New York. Bassier will offer opening remarks to help kick off the forum, and later will join a panel discussion on high-capacity archive storage. The panel will explore the impact that technology and storage density advancements in tape, NVMe, and disk have had for large scale archiving. They will discuss the role emerging technologies and market trends will play to address the challenges posed by today's high-capacity archives. Quantum is a title sponsor for the event.

[Click to Tweet: Eric Bassier @QuantumCorp joins the panel on High-Capacity Archive Storage - #tape, #disk and emerging technologies July 24 at the SVG Sports Content Management Forumhttp://bit.ly/2NYlu2r]

Title: High-Capacity Archive Storage: Tape, Disk, and Emerging Technologies
Date: Wednesday, July 24th, 2019
Time: 2:30 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.
Location: Westin New York at Times Square

The SVG Forum will feature media asset management (MAM) leaders from major broadcasters, leagues, teams, OTT outlets, and vendors offering first-hand perspectives and behind-the-curtain looks at their respective workflows. Topics will include cloud-based tools and virtualization, AI and machine-learning, archiving and storage strategies, physical archive digitization, cybersecurity and content protection, and more. At the forum Quantum will highlight the latest solutions for managing challenging media workflows at every stage of the data lifecycle.

Additional Resources

About Quantum
Quantum technology and services help customers capture, create and share digital content - and preserve and protect it for decades. With solutions built for every stage of the data lifecycle, Quantum's platforms provide the fastest performance for high-resolution video, images, and industrial IoT. That's why the world's leading entertainment companies, sports franchises, researchers, government agencies, enterprises, and cloud providers are making the world happier, safer, and smarter on Quantum. See how at www.quantum.com.

Quantum and the Quantum logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Public Relations Contact:Bob Wientzen
Quantum Corporation
720-201-8125
bob.wientzen@quantum.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quantum-to-speak-on-high-capacity-archive-storage-at-svg-sports-content-management-forum-300886376.html

SOURCE Quantum Corp.

Disclaimer

Quantum Corporation published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 21:34:06 UTC
