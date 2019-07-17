Quantum : to Speak on High-Capacity Archive Storage at SVG Sports Content Management Forum

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corp. (OTCPK: QMCO) today announced that Eric Bassier, Quantum's senior director of product marketing, will speak at SVG's 13th-annual Sports Content Management Forum in New York. Bassier will offer opening remarks to help kick off the forum, and later will join a panel discussion on high-capacity archive storage. The panel will explore the impact that technology and storage density advancements in tape, NVMe, and disk have had for large scale archiving. They will discuss the role emerging technologies and market trends will play to address the challenges posed by today's high-capacity archives. Quantum is a title sponsor for the event.

Title: High-Capacity Archive Storage: Tape, Disk, and Emerging Technologies

Date: Wednesday, July 24th, 2019

Time: 2:30 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.

Location: Westin New York at Times Square

The SVG Forum will feature media asset management (MAM) leaders from major broadcasters, leagues, teams, OTT outlets, and vendors offering first-hand perspectives and behind-the-curtain looks at their respective workflows. Topics will include cloud-based tools and virtualization, AI and machine-learning, archiving and storage strategies, physical archive digitization, cybersecurity and content protection, and more. At the forum Quantum will highlight the latest solutions for managing challenging media workflows at every stage of the data lifecycle.

