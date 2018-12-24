Log in
QUANTUM ENERGY INC
12/24 06:05:32 pm
0.346 USD   -1.14%
Update: Quantum Energy, Inc. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement

12/24/2018 | 11:39am EST

CHICAGO, IL, Dec. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Quantum Energy, Inc. (OTCQB: QEGY) announced that its Form S-1 registration statement relating to the Company’s offering shares of its common stock and the resale of shares of its common stock by certain selling shareholders (the “S-1”) was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 21, 2018 at 3:30 pm Eastern Time.

The offering of the shares of common stock may only be made by means of a prospectus. A registration statement relating to the shares has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The registration statement may be accessed electronically through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. A copy of the prospectus related to the offering may also be obtained from Quantum Inc. by writing to 218 N. Jefferson Street, Suite 400, Chicago, IL 60661, by calling (480) 734-0337.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of Quantum Inc.’s securities, nor shall there be any sale of the shares of common stock in any state in which offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state.

Quantum is an energy focused company.  Quantum’s business strategy is to develop a “state-of-the art”, energy efficient, 40,000 BPD full slate refinery in Stoughton, Saskatchewan, Canada to refine the light shale crude oil from the Bakken formation of the Viewfield oil field area of Saskatchewan, Canada.

www.quantum-e.com.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, further milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, future collaboration agreements, the success of the Company's development, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

Company Contact: 

Andrew J. Kacic 

480-734-0337

© GlobeNewswire 2018
