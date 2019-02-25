Log in
QUANTUM GENOMICS
Quantum Genomics : Quantum Genomics Completes Enrollment in Its Pharmacokinetic Clinical Study of Firibastat

02/25/2019 | 12:05pm EST

Quantum Genomics (Euronext Growth - FR0011648971 - ALQGC), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new drug class that directly targets the brain to treat resistant hypertension and heart failure, today announced it has completed enrollment in its pharmacokinetic study examining the profile of its modified release (MR) firibastat tablets.

The 1QG3 study (NCT03714685) is a single-center, open-label, non-randomized, 5-period fixed sequence study designed to investigate the pharmacokinetic parameters and safety of MR firibastat tablets in healthy subjects. The study will compare single oral doses of the MR firibastat tablets to the immediate release firibastat capsules that were utilized in the recently-completed Phase 2b study of firibastat in hypertension. The study enrolled twelve healthy subjects and results of this study will be available in the second quarter of 2019.

“We are pleased to complete enrollment in this safety study investigating our new modified release firibastat tablet formulation,” said Fabrice Balavoine, vice president of research and development. “Our goal is to design a tablet that not only successfully treats resistant hypertension, but also is convenient for patients. We have shown in our recently completed Phase 2b NEW-HOPE trial that firibastat has the potential to successfully treat hypertension. This new clinical study now marks the first step in our efforts to transition orally-administered firibastat from a twice daily treatment to a once daily treatment. We hope this increased convenience will improve patient compliance and, ultimately, overall treatment outcomes.”

About Quantum Genomics

Quantum Genomics is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new class of cardiovascular medications based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI). Quantum Genomics is the only company in the world exploring this innovative approach that directly targets the brain. The company relies on 20 years of academic research from the Paris-Descartes University and the laboratory directed by Dr. Catherine Llorens-Cortes at the Collège de France (French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM)/ the Scientific Centre for National Research (CNRS)). The goal of Quantum Genomics is to develop innovative treatments for complicated, or even resistant, cases of hypertension (around 30% of patients have poor control of their condition or receive ineffective treatment) and for heart failure (one in two patients diagnosed with severe heart failure dies within five years).

Based in Paris and New York, Quantum Genomics is listed on the Euronext Growth exchange in Paris (FR0011648971- ALQGC) and trades on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States (symbol: QNNTF).

For more information, please visit www.quantum-genomics.com, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn


