Quantum Genomics : Quantum Genomics to Present Top-Line Results from Phase 2b NEW-HOPE Study in Late-Breaking Presentation on November 10, 2018, at the American Heart Association meeting in Chicago

10/05/2018 | 07:35am CEST
  • Late-breaking presentation will discuss efficacy and tolerance results of firibastat in the treatment of arterial hypertension in patients at high cardiovascular risk and from various ethnic origins
  • Conference call and webcast to be held Monday, November 12, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. CET/10:00 a.m. EST

Quantum Genomics (Euronext Growth: ALQGC, OTCQX: QNNTF), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new drug class that directly targets the brain to treat hypertension and heart failure, will present top-line results from its Phase 2b NEW-HOPE trial studying firibastat for the treatment of arterial hypertension in a late-breaking presentation at the 2018 Scientific Sessions of the American Heart Association (AHA). Professor Keith C. Ferdinand, primary investigator of the study, will present the results in an oral presentation at the McCormick Place in Chicago on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at 7:45 a.m. CST. Presentation details can be found below:

Presentation Title: Efficacy and Safety of a Novel Antihypertensive Pharmacotherapy Approach in a High-Risk Diverse Population

Presenter: Professor Keith C. Ferdinand, M.D., FACC, FAHA, FASH, FNLA. Tulane University School of Medicine, New-Orleans, LA

Session: At the Forefront of (cardiovascular) Risk Reduction

Date/Time: Saturday November 10, 2018, at 7:45 a.m. CST

Location: S102d, McCormick Place, Chicago

Quantum Genomics will hold a conference call and webcast on Monday November 12, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. CET/10:00 a.m. EST for investors. The admission details for this event will be provided on 25th October.

About NEW-HOPE

NEW-HOPE is a Phase 2b, open-label, dose-titrating study evaluating the safety and efficacy of firibastat (formerly known as QGC001) in hypertensive overweight subjects of multiple ethnic and racial groups. The study enrolled 256 patients in the United States. The primary objective of the study is to assess the effect of twice daily oral administration of firibastat, either 250 mg, 500 mg, or 500 mg + hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) 25 mg once daily, for eight weeks on office systolic blood pressure (OSBP) in subjects at high cardiovascular risk and from various races/ethnicities.

About Quantum Genomics

Quantum Genomics is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new class of cardiovascular drugs based on the Brain Aminopeptidase A Inhibition (BAPAI). The only company in the world exploring this innovative approach, which directly targets the brain and relies on 20 years of academic research from the Paris-Descartes University and the laboratory managed by Dr. Catherine Llorens-Cortès at the Collège de France (French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM)/ the Scientific Centre for National Research (CNRS)). The goal of Quantum Genomics is to develop innovative treatments for complicated, or even resistant, cases of hypertension (around 30% of patients have poor control of their condition or receive ineffective treatment) and for heart failure (one in two patients diagnosed with heart failure dies within five years).

Based in Paris and New York, Quantum Genomics is listed on the Euronext Growth exchange in Paris (FR0011648971- ALQGC) and trades on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States (symbol: QNNTF).

For more information, please visit www.quantum-genomics.com, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn

Contact information

Quantum Genomics  
Jean-Philippe Milon
CEO
+33 (0)1 85 34 77 70 | jean-philippe.milon@quantum-genomics.com		 Marc Karako
CFO—Investor Relations
+33 (0)1 85 34 77 70 | marc.karako@quantum-genomics.com
So Bang (European Investor & Media Contact)  
Samuel Beaupain
Media Relations and Scientific Communications
+33 (0)6 88 48 48 02 | samuel@so-bang.fr		 Nathalie Boumendil
Financial Communications
+33 (0)6 85 82 41 95 | nathalie@so-bang.fr
 
Edison Advisors (U.S. Investor Contact) LifeSci Public Relations (U.S. Media Contact)
Tirth Patel
Investor Relations
+1 (646) 653-7035 | tpatel@edisongroup.com		 Michael Tattory
Media Relations and Scientific Communications
+1 (646) 751-4362 | mtattory@lifescipublicrelations.com

Regulated information
News releases under ongoing reporting obligations:
- General Company News
Full and original press release in PDF:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-55378-pr-aha-chicago-fvc.pdf
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free


© 2018 ActusNews
