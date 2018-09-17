Log in
Quantum Genomics : Quantum Genomics will present top line results for the NEW HOPE phase IIb hypertension study at the American Heart Association (AHA) annual meeting in Chicago (November 10-12, 2018)

09/17/2018

Paris & New-York, September 17, 2018

Quantum Genomics (Euronext Growth: ALQGC, OTCQX: QNNTF), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new drug class that directly targets the brain to treat hypertension and heart failure, announces today that Professor Keith C. Ferdinand (Tulane University, New Orleans), principal investigator of the trial, will present top line results of the NEW-HOPE study at the late- breaking science session of the 2018 AHA annual meeting.

NEW-HOPE is a phase IIb clinical study designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of firibastat in the treatment of hypertension in patients with high cardiovascular risk and from multiple ethnic origins.

Jean-Philippe Milon, Quantum Genomics Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are extremely proud that our study has been selected by the scientific committee of the AHA annual meeting and to present its results during the late-breaking science session.”

The American Heart Association sessions bring together 18,000 attendees from 100 countries to present the latest cutting-edge science and clinical practices in cardiovascular science and medicine. The scope and quality of this scientific programming makes scientific sessions the premier cardiovascular research instructional meeting in the world.

About Quantum Genomics

Quantum Genomics is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new class of cardiovascular drugs based on the Brain Aminopeptidase A Inhibition (BAPAI). The only company in the world exploring this innovative approach, which directly targets the brain and relies on 20 years of academic research from the Paris-Descartes University and the laboratory managed by Dr. Catherine Llorens-Cortès at the Collège de France (French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM)/ the Scientific Centre for National Research (CNRS)). The goal of Quantum Genomics is to develop innovative treatments for complicated, or even resistant, cases of hypertension (around 30% of patients have poor control of their condition or receive ineffective treatment) and for heart failure (one in two patients diagnosed with heart failure dies within five years).

Based in Paris and New York, Quantum Genomics is listed on the Euronext Growth exchange in Paris (FR0011648971- ALQGC) and trades on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States (symbol: QNNTF).

For more information, please visit www.quantum-genomics.com, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn

Contact information

Quantum Genomics  
Jean-Philippe Milon
CEO
+33 (0)1 85 34 77 70 | contact@quantum-genomics.com		 Marc Karako
CFO - Investor Relations
+33 (0)1 85 34 77 75 | marc.karako@quantum-genomics.com
So Bang  
Samuel Beaupain
Media Relations and Scientific Communications
+33 (0)6 88 48 48 02 | samuel@so-bang.fr		 Nathalie Boumendil
Financial Communications
+33 (0)6 85 82 41 95 | nathalie@so-bang.fr
Edison Advisors (U.S.)  
Tirth Patel
Investor Relations
+1 (646) 653-7035 | tpatel@edisongroup.com		  

Regulated information
News releases under ongoing reporting obligations:
- General Company News
Full and original press release in PDF:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-55025-cp-aha-chicago-eng.pdf
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free


© 2018 ActusNews
