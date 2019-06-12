Log in
Quantum Genomics : A key milestone reached by Quantum Genomics in the development of firibastat

06/12/2019 | 12:05pm EDT

A novel 500 mg controlled-release tablet of firibastat offering an optimal pharmacokinetic profile for once-a-day dosing has been identified

Quantum Genomics (Euronext Growth - FR0011648971 - ALQGC), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new drug class that directly targets the brain to treat resistant hypertension and heart failure, announces the success of its clinical study 1QG3 with the selection of a novel controlled-release tablet formulation of firibastat offering a pharmacokinetic profile suitable for once-a-day dosing.

The clinical study 1QG3 (NCT03714685) was a single-centre, open-label, non-randomised study designed to investigate the pharmacokinetic parameters and the safety of firibastat in 12 healthy subjects after single dosing with different controlled-release tablets and compare them with those obtained after dosing with the current formulation (immediate release capsules).

One controlled-release tablet formulation of firibastat was selected. The overall drug exposure found in subjects dosed once daily with this new firibastat formulation appeared to be similar to the one found in the hypertensive patients enrolled in the phase IIb study NEW-HOPE and who were treated by firibastat twice-daily with immediate release capsules. The selected tablet formulation and the dose of firibastat were safe and well-tolerated.

“We are pleased to announce the selection of this novel controlled-release tablet formulation which should offer patients a once-daily treatment to replace the current twice-daily regimen,” said Fabrice Balavoine, VP of Research and Development. “This new pharmaceutical formulation of firibastat is an important milestone because it will optimize patient adherence to treatment and thus favour its efficacy, but it will simplify also the future development of associations with other antihypertensive agents.”

About Quantum Genomics

Quantum Genomics is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new class of cardiovascular medications based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI). Quantum Genomics is the only company in the world exploring this innovative approach that directly targets the brain. The company relies on 20 years of academic research from the Paris-Descartes University and the laboratory directed by Dr. Catherine Llorens-Cortes at the Collège de France (French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM)/ the Scientific Centre for National Research (CNRS)). The goal of Quantum Genomics is to develop innovative treatments for complicated, or even resistant, cases of hypertension (around 30% of patients have poor control of their condition or receive ineffective treatment) and for heart failure (one in two patients diagnosed with severe heart failure dies within five years).

Based in Paris and New York, Quantum Genomics is listed on the Euronext Growth exchange in Paris (FR0011648971- ALQGC) and trades on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States (symbol: QNNTF).

For more information, please visit www.quantum-genomics.com, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn


Contact information

Quantum Genomics  
Jean-Philippe Milon
CEO
+33 (0)1 85 34 77 70 | jean-philippe.milon@quantum-genomics.com		 Marc Karako
CFO - Investor Relations
+33 (0)1 85 34 77 70 | marc.karako@quantum-genomics.com
So Bang (Europe)  
Nathalie Boumendil
Financial Communications
+33 (0)6 85 82 41 95 | nathalie@so-bang.fr		 Samuel Beaupain
Media Relations and Scientific Communications
+33 (0)6 88 48 48 02 | samuel@so-bang.fr
LifeSci (USA)  
Dan Ferry
Financial Communications
+1 (617) 535-7746|Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com		 Michael Tattory
Media Relations and Scientific Communications
+1 (646) 751-4362 | mtattory@lifescipublicrelations.com

Regulated information
Inside Information:
- other releases
Full and original press release in PDF:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-58814-cp-en-results-once-a-day-study.pdf
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free


© 2019 ActusNews
