Quanzhou Huixin Micro Credit : FORM OF PROXY FOR THE H SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING

Quanzhou Huixin Micro-credit Co., Ltd.*
泉 州 匯 鑫 小 額 貸 款 股 份 有 限 公 司
(Established in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1577)
FORM OF PROXY FOR THE H SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING
Number of H Shares relating to this form of
proxy(Note 1)
I/We(Note 2)
of
being the registered Shareholder(s) of
-
Shares(Note 3) of Quanzhou Huixin Micro-credit Co., Ltd.* (the ''Company''), hereby appoint the chairman of the meeting, or(Note 4)
of
as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the H Shareholders class meeting of the Company (the ''H Shareholders Class Meeting'') to be held at 7/F, Nanyi Square Office, No. 666 Feng Ze Street, Feng Ze District, Quanzhou City, Fujian Province, the PRC at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, 26 March 2020 and at any adjournment thereof in respect of the resolution set out in the notice of the H Shareholders Class Meeting. In the absence of any indication, my/ our proxy may vote at his/her own discretion.
|
SPECIAL RESOLUTION
|
For(Note 5)
|
Against(Note 5) Abstain(Note 5)
1. To consider and approve the amendments to the articles of association of the Company.
|
Date:
|
|
2020
|
Signature(Notes 6, 7 and 8):
Important: You should first review the Company's circular dated on 9 January 2020 (the ''Circular'') and the notice of H Shareholders Class Meeting dated 10 February 2020 before appointing a proxy. Unless otherwise defined herein, the capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular.
Notes:
-
Please insert the number of H Shares registered in your name(s) relating to this form of proxy. If the number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to only to those Shares. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all H Shares registered in your name(s).
-
Please insert full name(s) (in Chinese or English) and registered address(es) as shown on the register of members of the Company in BLOCK letters.
-
Please insert the number of H Shares registered in your name(s). If no number of H Shares is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the H Shares registered in your name(s).
-
If any proxy other than the chairman of the meeting is preferred, please cross out the words ''the chairman of the meeting, or'' and insert the name(s) and address(es) of the proxy(ies) desired in the spaces provided. A Shareholder may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote on his/her behalf. A proxy need not be a Shareholder. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON(S) WHO SIGNS IT.
-
IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE ''✓'' THE APPROPRIATE BOX MARKED ''FOR'' OR INSERT THE RELEVANT NUMBER OF SHARES. IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE ''✓'' THE APPROPRIATE BOX MARKED ''AGAINST'' OR INSERT THE RELEVANT NUMBER OF SHARES. IF YOU WISH TO ABSTAIN FROM VOTING, PLEASE ''✓'' THE APPROPRIATE BOX MARKED ''ABSTAIN''. If no direction is given, your proxy may vote at his/her own discretion. Proxy of Shareholder will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution legally and properly put to the H Shareholders Class Meeting other than those referred to in the notice of H Shareholders Class Meeting.
-
This form of proxy must be signed by you, or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case that Shareholder is a legal person, this form of proxy must be either executed under its common seal or under the hand of its directors or attorney or a person duly authorised to sign the same. If this form of proxy is signed by an attorney of the appointor, the power of attorney authorising that attorney to sign, or other document of authorisation, must be notarised.
-
In case of any joint holder of Shares, only the joint holder whose name appears first in the register of members is entitled to receive the Share certificates of relevant Shares and the Company's notices, and to attend and exercise all voting rights of such Shares at an extraordinary general meeting of the Company. Any notice delivered to that person shall be deemed as having been delivered to all joint holders of the relevant Shares.
-
In order to be valid, this form of proxy and the notarised power of attorney or other authorisation documents must be lodged with the Company's H Share registrar in Hong Kong, Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited, at 2103B, 21/F, 148 Electric Road, North Point, Hong Kong not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for holding the H Shareholders Class Meeting (i.e. before 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 25 March 2020).
-
Completion and return of this form of proxy shall not prelude you from attending and voting in person at the H Shareholders Class Meeting or any adjournment thereof should you so wish.
-
For identification purpose only
Disclaimer
