Quanzhou Huixin Micro Credit : NOTICE OF CLASS MEETING FOR HOLDERS OF DOMESTIC SHARES

Quanzhou Huixin Micro-credit Co., Ltd.*

泉 州 匯 鑫 小 額 貸 款 股 份 有 限 公 司

(Established in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1577)

NOTICE OF CLASS MEETING FOR HOLDERS OF DOMESTIC SHARES

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the class meeting for holders of domestic shares (the ''Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting'') of Quanzhou Huixin Micro-credit Co., Ltd. (the ''Company'') will be held at 7/F, Nanyi Square Office, No. 666 Feng Ze Street, Feng Ze District, Quanzhou City, Fujian Province, the PRC at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, 26 March 2020 to consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without modifications, the following resolution of the Company:

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

1. To consider and approve the amendments to the articles of association of the Company.

By Order of the Board of

Quanzhou Huixin Micro-credit Co., Ltd.*

ZHOU Yongwei

Chairman

Hong Kong, 10 February 2020

Notes: