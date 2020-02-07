Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Quanzhou Huixin Micro-Credit Co., Ltd.    1577   CNE1000029X1

QUANZHOU HUIXIN MICRO-CREDIT CO., LTD.

(1577)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Quanzhou Huixin Micro Credit : NOTICE OF CLASS MEETING FOR HOLDERS OF DOMESTIC SHARES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 04:18am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Quanzhou Huixin Micro-credit Co., Ltd.*

泉 州 匯 鑫 小 額 貸 款 股 份 有 限 公 司

(Established in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1577)

NOTICE OF CLASS MEETING FOR HOLDERS OF DOMESTIC SHARES

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the class meeting for holders of domestic shares (the ''Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting'') of Quanzhou Huixin Micro-credit Co., Ltd. (the ''Company'') will be held at 7/F, Nanyi Square Office, No. 666 Feng Ze Street, Feng Ze District, Quanzhou City, Fujian Province, the PRC at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, 26 March 2020 to consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without modifications, the following resolution of the Company:

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

1. To consider and approve the amendments to the articles of association of the Company.

By Order of the Board of

Quanzhou Huixin Micro-credit Co., Ltd.*

ZHOU Yongwei

Chairman

Hong Kong, 10 February 2020

Notes:

  1. For details of the special resolution to be approved in the Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting, please refer to the circular of the Company dated 9 January 2020 (the ''Circular''). Unless otherwise indicated, capitalized terms used in this notice shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.
  2. The register of members of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 25 February 2020 to Thursday, 26 March 2020, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be effected. In order to be qualified for attending and voting at the Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting, holders of Domestic Shares of the Company shall lodge transfer documents with the Company's registered office in the PRC at 12/F, Former Finance Building, No. 361 Feng Ze Street Quanzhou City, Fujian Province, the PRC, no later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 24 February 2020.
  3. Shareholders who are entitled to attend and vote at the Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting may appoint one or more proxies to attend and, in the event of a poll, vote on their behalves. A proxy needs not be a Shareholder.

- 1 -

  1. Shareholder shall entrust a proxy by a written form of proxy which shall be signed by such Shareholder or an agent entrusted by such Shareholder in writing under the hand of a Shareholder in writing. If the Shareholder is a legal person, the power of attorney shall be affixed with its official seal or signed by its director or an agent or other personnel officially entrusted thereby. Such power of attorney shall specify the number of shares held by the Shareholder represented by each proxy.
  2. In order to be valid, the form of proxy for the Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting must be completed and returned to the Company's registered office in the PRC not less than 24 hours prior to the commencement of the Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting (i.e. before 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, 25 March 2020). If the form of proxy for the Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting is signed by a person authorised by Shareholder, the power of attorney or other authorisation documents shall be notarized. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude a Shareholder from attending and voting in person at the Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting or any adjournment thereof should he/she so wish.
  3. Shareholders shall show their identity papers when attending the Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting. A proxy, who is on behalf of a Shareholder, shall show his/her identity paper, proxy form and a copy of identity paper of the Shareholder.
  4. Corporate Shareholders shall appoint its legal representative or authorised representative to attend the Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting. Such person shall show his/her identity paper and a copy of corporate's business certificate affixed with its official seal. If corporate Shareholders appoint authorised representative to attend the Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting, the authorised representative shall show his/her identity paper, the original document of power of attorney issued by such legal person and a copy of corporate's business certificate affixed with its official seal (except for a clearing house or its proxy).
  5. Shareholders who intend to attend the Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting should complete and return the reply slip for the Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting by hand or by post to the Company's registered office in the PRC on or before Friday, 6 March 2020.
  6. Shareholders who attend the Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting shall be responsible for their own travel and accommodation expenses.
  7. The address of the Company's registered office in the PRC is as follows:
    12/F, Former Finance Building, No. 361 Feng Ze Street, Quanzhou City,
    Fujian Province,
    PRC
  8. If more than one of joint Shareholders attend the meeting, whether in person or by proxy, the vote of the senior joint Shareholder who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint Shareholders and for this purpose seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of Shareholders of the Company in respect of the joint shareholding.

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. ZHOU Yongwei, Mr. Wu Zhirui, Mr. YAN Zhijiang and Ms. LIU Aiqin; the non-executive directors are Mr. JIANG Haiying and Mr. CAI Rongjun; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. SUN Leland Li Hsun, Mr. ZHANG Lihe and Mr. LIN Jianguo.

  • For identification purpose only

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Quanzhou Huixin Micro-Credit Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 09:17:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on QUANZHOU HUIXIN MICRO-CRED
04:23aQUANZHOU HUIXIN MICRO CREDIT : Form of proxy for the domestic shareholders class..
PU
04:23aQUANZHOU HUIXIN MICRO CREDIT : Reply slip for the domestic shareholders class me..
PU
04:18aQUANZHOU HUIXIN MICRO CREDIT : Notice of class meeting for holders of domestic s..
PU
04:13aQUANZHOU HUIXIN MICRO CREDIT : Reply slip for the h shareholders class meeting
PU
04:08aQUANZHOU HUIXIN MICRO CREDIT : Form of proxy for the h shareholders class meetin..
PU
04:03aQUANZHOU HUIXIN MICRO CREDIT : Notice of class meeting for holders of h shares
PU
03:53aQUANZHOU HUIXIN MICRO CREDIT : New notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
03:53aQUANZHOU HUIXIN MICRO CREDIT : New form of proxy for the extraordinary general m..
PU
03:48aQUANZHOU HUIXIN MICRO CREDIT : Postponement of the egm and convening of the clas..
PU
2019QUANZHOU HUIXIN MICRO CREDIT : Change of date of extraordinary general meeting
PU
More news
Chart QUANZHOU HUIXIN MICRO-CREDIT CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Quanzhou Huixin Micro-Credit Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Zhi Rui Wu General Manager & Executive Director
Yong Wei Zhou Chairman
Li Jun Hong Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lei Xu Head-Financial Department
Zhi Jiang Yan Joint Secretary, Executive Director & Deputy GM
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUANZHOU HUIXIN MICRO-CREDIT CO., LTD.-5.80%114
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY7.32%107 908
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION0.59%46 651
BAJAJ FINANCE LTD6.84%36 534
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-9.99%23 675
ORIX CORPORATION8.34%21 939
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group