Quanzhou Huixin Micro Credit : NOTICE OF CLASS MEETING FOR HOLDERS OF DOMESTIC SHARES

02/07/2020 | 04:18am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Quanzhou Huixin Micro-credit Co., Ltd.*
泉 州 匯 鑫 小 額 貸 款 股 份 有 限 公 司
(Established in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1577)
NOTICE OF CLASS MEETING FOR HOLDERS OF DOMESTIC SHARES
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the class meeting for holders of domestic shares (the ''Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting'') of Quanzhou Huixin Micro-credit Co., Ltd. (the ''Company'') will be held at 7/F, Nanyi Square Office, No. 666 Feng Ze Street, Feng Ze District, Quanzhou City, Fujian Province, the PRC at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, 26 March 2020 to consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without modifications, the following resolution of the Company:
SPECIAL RESOLUTION
1. To consider and approve the amendments to the articles of association of the Company.
By Order of the Board of
Quanzhou Huixin Micro-credit Co., Ltd.*
ZHOU Yongwei
Chairman
Hong Kong, 10 February 2020
Notes:
For details of the special resolution to be approved in the Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting, please refer to the circular of the Company dated 9 January 2020 (the''Circular''). Unless otherwise indicated, capitalized terms used in this notice shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.
The register of members of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 25 February 2020 to Thursday, 26 March 2020, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be effected. In order to be qualified for attending and voting at the Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting, holders of Domestic Shares of the Company shall lodge transfer documents with the Company's registered office in the PRC at 12/F, Former Finance Building, No. 361 Feng Ze Street Quanzhou City, Fujian Province, the PRC, no later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 24 February 2020.
Shareholders who are entitled to attend and vote at the Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting may appoint one or more proxies to attend and, in the event of a poll, vote on their behalves. A proxy needs not be a Shareholder.
Shareholder shall entrust a proxy by a written form of proxy which shall be signed by such Shareholder or an agent entrusted by such Shareholder in writing under the hand of a Shareholder in writing. If the Shareholder is a legal person, the power of attorney shall be affixed with its official seal or signed by its director or an agent or other personnel officially entrusted thereby. Such power of attorney shall specify the number of shares held by the Shareholder represented by each proxy.
In order to be valid, the form of proxy for the Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting must be completed and returned to the Company's registered office in the PRC not less than 24 hours prior to the commencement of the Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting (i.e. before 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, 25 March 2020). If the form of proxy for the Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting is signed by a person authorised by Shareholder, the power of attorney or other authorisation documents shall be notarized. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude a Shareholder from attending and voting in person at the Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting or any adjournment thereof should he/she so wish.
Shareholders shall show their identity papers when attending the Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting. A proxy, who is on behalf of a Shareholder, shall show his/her identity paper, proxy form and a copy of identity paper of the Shareholder.
Corporate Shareholders shall appoint its legal representative or authorised representative to attend the Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting. Such person shall show his/her identity paper and a copy of corporate's business certificate affixed with its official seal. If corporate Shareholders appoint authorised representative to attend the Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting, the authorised representative shall show his/her identity paper, the original document of power of attorney issued by such legal person and a copy of corporate's business certificate affixed with its official seal (except for a clearing house or its proxy).
Shareholders who intend to attend the Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting should complete and return the reply slip for the Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting by hand or by post to the Company's registered office in the PRC on or before Friday, 6 March 2020.
Shareholders who attend the Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting shall be responsible for their own travel and accommodation expenses.
The address of the Company's registered office in the PRC is as follows:
12/F, Former Finance Building, No. 361 Feng Ze Street, Quanzhou City,
Fujian Province,
PRC
If more than one of joint Shareholders attend the meeting, whether in person or by proxy, the vote of the senior joint Shareholder who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint Shareholders and for this purpose seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of Shareholders of the Company in respect of the joint shareholding.
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. ZHOU Yongwei, Mr. Wu Zhirui, Mr. YAN Zhijiang and Ms. LIU Aiqin; the non-executive directors are Mr. JIANG Haiying and Mr. CAI Rongjun; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. SUN Leland Li Hsun, Mr. ZHANG Lihe and Mr. LIN Jianguo.
