QUANZHOU HUIXIN MICRO-CREDIT CO., LTD.

(1577)
Quanzhou Huixin Micro Credit : REPLY SLIP FOR THE H SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING

02/07/2020 | 04:13am EST

Quanzhou Huixin Micro-credit Co., Ltd.*

泉 州 匯 鑫 小 額 貸 款 股 份 有 限 公 司

(Established in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1577)

REPLY SLIP

FOR THE H SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING

To: Quanzhou Huixin Micro-credit Co., Ltd.* (the ''Company'')

Name(s) and registered address(es) of shareholder(s)(Note 1):

Number of shares held(Note 2):H shares.

I/We intend to attend or appoint a proxy(ies) to attend the H shareholders class meeting of the Company to be held at 7/F, Nanyi Square Office, No. 666 Feng Ze Street, Feng Ze District, Quanzhou City, Fujian Province, the PRC at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, 26 March 2020.

Date:

2020

Signature of shareholder(s):

Name of shareholder(s):

Notes:

  1. Please insert full name(s) (in Chinese or English) and registered address(es) as shown on the register of members of the Company in BLOCK letters.
  2. Please insert the number of H shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this reply slip will be deemed to relate to all H shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s).
  3. In order to be valid, this completed and signed reply slip should be returned to the Company on or before Friday, 6 March 2020. For shareholders of H shares of the Company, the reply slip should be lodged with the Company's H share registrar in Hong Kong, Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited, at 2103B, 21/F, 148 Electric Road, North Point, Hong Kong, by hand or by post.
  • For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Quanzhou Huixin Micro-Credit Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 09:12:08 UTC
