Quanzhou Huixin Micro Credit : REPLY SLIP FOR THE H SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING

Quanzhou Huixin Micro-credit Co., Ltd.*

泉 州 匯 鑫 小 額 貸 款 股 份 有 限 公 司

(Established in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1577)

REPLY SLIP

FOR THE H SHAREHOLDERS CLASS MEETING

To: Quanzhou Huixin Micro-credit Co., Ltd.* (the ''Company'')

Name(s) and registered address(es) of shareholder(s)(Note 1):

Number of shares held(Note 2):H shares.

I/We intend to attend or appoint a proxy(ies) to attend the H shareholders class meeting of the Company to be held at 7/F, Nanyi Square Office, No. 666 Feng Ze Street, Feng Ze District, Quanzhou City, Fujian Province, the PRC at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, 26 March 2020.

Name of shareholder(s):

Notes:

Please insert full name(s) (in Chinese or English) and registered address(es) as shown on the register of members of the Company in BLOCK letters.

Please insert the number of H shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this reply slip will be deemed to relate to all H shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s).