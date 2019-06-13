Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Quarterhill Inc    QTRH   CA7477131055

QUARTERHILL INC

(QTRH)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 06/13 03:59:59 pm
1.47 CAD   +2.26%
05:01pQUARTERHILL : Announces Election of Directors
PR
06/13QUARTERHILL INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/09QUARTERHILL : Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Quarterhill : Announces Election of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

KITCHENER, ON, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (NASDAQ: QTRH) today announced that all of management's nominees listed in its May 10, 2019 management information circular were elected as directors of the Company at Quarterhill's June 12, 2019 annual shareholders' meeting (the "Meeting"). Details of the results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Roxanne Anderson

31,280,675

96.59%

1,104,174

3.41%

John Kendall Gillberry

27,880,960

86.09%

4,503,889

13.91%

Ron Laurie

31,246,801

96.49%

1,138,048

3.51%

W. Paul McCarten

29,281,976

90.42%

3,102,873

9.58%

Douglas Parker

31,656,152

97.75%

728,697

2.25%

Richard J. Shorkey

31,225,388

96.42%

1,159,461

3.58%

James Douglas Skippen

29,554,398

91.26%

2,830,451

8.74%

 

Quarterhill also confirmed that shareholders approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's auditors at the Meeting.

About Quarterhill
Quarterhill is focused on the disciplined acquisition, management and growth of companies in dedicated technology areas including, vertical market software and solutions, intelligent industrial systems, and innovation and licensing. Quarterhill's emphasis is on seeking out acquisition opportunities at reasonable valuations that provide a foundation for recurring revenues, predictable cash flows and margins, profitable growth, intimate customer relationships and dedicated management teams.  Quarterhill is listed on the TSX and NASDAQ under the symbol QTRH. For more information: www.quarterhill.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quarterhill-announces-election-of-directors-300867487.html

SOURCE Quarterhill Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUARTERHILL INC
05:01pQUARTERHILL : Announces Election of Directors
PR
06/13QUARTERHILL INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/09QUARTERHILL : Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PR
04/25QUARTERHILL : to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PR
04/23QUARTERHILL : WiLAN Subsidiary Polaris Signs License Agreement with NVIDIA
PR
03/21QUARTERHILL INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/01QUARTERHILL : Announces Filing of Form 40-F
PR
02/28QUARTERHILL : WiLAN and Several Subsidiaries Sign Comprehensive Semiconductor Li..
PR
02/28QUARTERHILL : Announces Financial Results for 2018
PR
2018QUARTERHILL : WiLAN Subsidiary Signs License Agreement with Powerchip
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About