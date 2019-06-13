Quarterhill : Announces Election of Directors

KITCHENER, ON, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (NASDAQ: QTRH) today announced that all of management's nominees listed in its May 10, 2019 management information circular were elected as directors of the Company at Quarterhill's June 12, 2019 annual shareholders' meeting (the "Meeting"). Details of the results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Roxanne Anderson 31,280,675 96.59% 1,104,174 3.41% John Kendall Gillberry 27,880,960 86.09% 4,503,889 13.91% Ron Laurie 31,246,801 96.49% 1,138,048 3.51% W. Paul McCarten 29,281,976 90.42% 3,102,873 9.58% Douglas Parker 31,656,152 97.75% 728,697 2.25% Richard J. Shorkey 31,225,388 96.42% 1,159,461 3.58% James Douglas Skippen 29,554,398 91.26% 2,830,451 8.74%

Quarterhill also confirmed that shareholders approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's auditors at the Meeting.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is focused on the disciplined acquisition, management and growth of companies in dedicated technology areas including, vertical market software and solutions, intelligent industrial systems, and innovation and licensing. Quarterhill's emphasis is on seeking out acquisition opportunities at reasonable valuations that provide a foundation for recurring revenues, predictable cash flows and margins, profitable growth, intimate customer relationships and dedicated management teams. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX and NASDAQ under the symbol QTRH. For more information: www.quarterhill.com.

