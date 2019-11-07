Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Quarterhill Inc.    QTRH   CA7477131055

QUARTERHILL INC.

(QTRH)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 11/06 03:59:59 pm
1.77 CAD   +2.31%
06:31aQUARTERHILL : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PR
10/22QUARTERHILL : Appoints David Cortens as Interim CFO
PR
09/12QUARTERHILL INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Quarterhill : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 06:31am EST

Q3 Revenue of $25.4 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $2.0 million; cash balance at quarter-end was $72.1 million

KITCHENER, ON, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (NASDAQ: QTRH), announces its financial results for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019. All financial information in this press release is reported in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights

  • Revenues of $25.4 million, compared to $19.6 million in Q3 last year
  • Recurring revenues of $4.7 million, compared to $6.3 million in Q3 last year
  • Adjusted EBITDA* of $2.0 million, compared to ($2.5) million in Q3 last year
  • Net income of $9.3 million, or $0.08 per basic and diluted common share, compared to net loss of ($9.3) million, or ($0.08) per basic and diluted common share, in Q3 last year
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $72.1 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $67.3 million at December 31, 2018
  • Subsequent to quarter-end, appointed David Cortens as interim CFO

"Q3 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA increased year-over-year due to stronger performance at IRD and VIZIYA," said John Gillberry, Chairman of Quarterhill. "Overall, on a year-to-date basis, each business is performing ahead of the prior year with the net result being an increase in cash from operations and a strengthening of our balance sheet to support our diversification strategy. Our CEO search is now firmly underway and subsequent to quarter-end, we were very pleased to appoint Dave Cortens as interim CFO of Quarterhill. Dave was CFO of IRD at the time of the appointment, so we expect a smooth transition for that role."

"With our Q2 results we announced that VIZIYA had signed two software license contracts in July and we noted the related impact that those contracts could have on the earn-out portion of the VIZIYA acquisition. In terms of an update, we were able to recognize revenue from one contract during the quarter, toward the end of September, while the second contract was not completed. As a result, VIZIYA's Q3 results reflect only the economics from the one contract and based on the timing of that contract being recognized, we have reversed the earn-out contingency in full in our Q3 financial statements. We continue to believe that these larger multi-million-dollar opportunities reflect the operational and economic value that VIZIYA's solutions can bring to its customers."

Approval of Eligible Dividend
The Board of Directors has declared an eligible quarterly dividend of CDN $0.0125 per common share payable on January 10, 2020, to shareholders of record on December 13, 2019.

Business Strategy and Segments
Quarterhill's acquisition strategy focuses primarily on financial metrics while remaining cognizant of broader technology and market trends as it builds a portfolio of businesses that are characterized as having recurring revenue, free cash flow and profitable growth potential. Driven by the execution of a proven and disciplined acquisition strategy, the Company seeks to enable shareholders to benefit from consolidation and convergence trends in today's technology industry.

Q3 and Year-to-Date 2019 Consolidated Financial Review
Consolidated revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2019 ("Q3 2019") were $25.4 million, compared to $19.6 million in Q3 2018, representing growth of 30%. Consolidated revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 ("Year-to-Date") were $107.6 million, compared to $52.0 million in the same period last year, representing growth of 107%. Growth for Q3 2019 was driven by IRD and VIZIYA, while growth for the Year-to-Date period was due to higher revenue from all three businesses – WiLAN, IRD and VIZIYA.

Gross margin for Q3 2019 was $10.3 million, or 41%, compared to $5.1 million, or 26%, in Q3 2018. Gross margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $50.8 million, or 47%, compared to $9.3 million, or 18%, in the same period last year. The Q3 2019 improvement in gross margin was due primarily to better margin performance at IRD and VIZIYA, and for the Year-to-Date period, increased gross margin was due to better margin performance from all three businesses – WiLAN, IRD and VIZIYA.

Operating expenses include selling, general and administrative costs, research and development costs, depreciation and amortization of intangible assets and special charges. Q3 2019 operating expenses include a special charge recovery of the $11.6 million contingent liability related to the earn-out payment in the VIZIYA acquisition. This special charge recovery is a result of VIZIYA not meeting its requirements for the earn-out payment. All Special charges are excluded in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA.

Excluding the $11.6 million special charge recovery, operating expenses for Q3 2019 were $13.7 million, compared to $14.4 million in Q3 2018, which excludes a $2.3 million special charge in that period. For the Year-to-Date period, excluding special charges in both 2018 and 2019, operating expenses were $40.6 million, compared to $44.3 million in the same period last year. Operating expenses decreased year-over-year due primarily to the restructurings at IRD and WiLAN that took place in 2018 as well as Quarterhill's ongoing focus on cost control.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2019 was $2.0 million compared to ($2.5) million in Q3 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for the Year-to-Date period was $27.4 million compared to ($13.8) million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 reflects, in general, improving operations at all three portfolio companies in 2019.

Net income for Q3 2019 was $9.3 million, or $0.08 per basic and diluted Common Share, compared to net loss of ($9.3) million or ($0.08) per basic and diluted Common Share in Q3 2018. Net income for Q3 2019 includes a special charge recovery of $11.6 million while net loss for Q3 2018 includes a special charge expense of $2.3 million. Net income for the Year-to-Date period was $4.9 million, or $0.04 per basic and diluted Common Share, compared to a net loss of ($29.2) million, or ($0.25) per basic and diluted Common Share, in the same period last year. The Year-to-Date period for 2019 includes a special charge expense of $0.9 million, while the same period in the prior year includes a special charge expense of $2.3 million. Year-over-year, the Company's bottom-line has improved primarily due to higher revenue at all three portfolio companies, combined with a lower cost base following the restructurings at WiLAN and IRD in 2018.

Cash used in operations in Q3 2019 was ($9.8) million, compared to cash used in operations of ($9.0) million in Q3 2018. Cash used in operations in Q3 2019 was due primarily to working capital adjustments of ($11.0) million. Cash generated from operations for the Year-to-Date period was $11.9 million, compared to cash used in operations of ($17.9) million in the same period last year. Cash from operations in 2019 has benefited from the improved financial performance at all three businesses.

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments amounted to $72.1 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $67.3 million at December 31, 2018.

The table below highlights financial performance for the Company's Licensing, Intelligent Systems and Enterprise Software segments. For detailed results and discussion related to these segments, please refer to the Management's Discussion and Analysis document, which will be filed on SEDAR and at www.quarterhill.com in the investor section.


For the three months ended September 30, 2019


Licensing


Intelligent

Systems


Enterprise
Software


Corporate


Total

Revenues

$

3,765


$

12,853


$

8,751


$

-


$

25,369

Cost of revenues (excluding depreciation and amortization)


6,584



8,143



372



-



15,099



(2,819)



4,710



8,379



-



10,270

Selling, general and administrative expenses


481



2,512



2,114



2,079



7,186

Research and development expenses


-



572



657



-



1,229

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment


9



129



39



4



181

Amortization of intangibles


3,424



953



757



-



5,134

Special charges


7



-



-



(11,577)



(11,570)

Results from operations


(6,740)



544



4,812



9,494



8,110

Finance income


(147)



(9)



-



(222)



(378)

Finance expense


-



61



1



-



62

Foreign exchange loss (gain)


114



(221)



(13)



(52)



(172)

Other income


-



(119)



-



-



(119)

Income (loss) before taxes


(6,707)



832



4,824



9,768



8,717

Current income tax expense


4



222



1,049



-



1,275

Deferred income tax expense (recovery)


(2,058)



(203)



42



326



(1,893)

Income tax expense (recovery)


(2,054)



19



1,091



326



(618)

Net income (loss)

$

(4,653)


$

813


$

3,733


$

9,442


$

9,335
















Adjusted EBITDA


(3,291)



1,648



5,622



(1,930)



2,049
















Other reconciling items:















Stock-based compensation


9



22



14



149



194

 


For the nine months ended September 30, 2019


Licensing


Intelligent
Systems


Enterprise
Software


Corporate


Total

Revenues

$

56,633


$

36,977


$

13,953


$

-


$

107,563

Cost of revenues (excluding depreciation and amortization)


31,360



24,328



1,035



-



56,723



25,273



12,649



12,918



-



50,840

Selling, general and administrative expenses


1,506



7,602



5,132



6,183



20,423

Research and development expenses


-



1,780



1,865



-



3,645

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment


80



723



106



12



921

Amortization of intangibles


10,468



2,839



2,271



-



15,578

Special charges


1,836



-



-



(929)



907

Results from operations


11,383



(295)



3,544



(5,266)



9,366

Finance income


(204)



(15)



-



(652)



(871)

Finance expense


-



337



3



1



341

Foreign exchange loss (gain)


(254)



26



35



343



150

Other income


(3)



(370)



-



-



(373)

Income (loss) before taxes


11,844



(273)



3,506



(4,958)



10,119

Current income tax expense


3,951



307



1,050



-



5,308

Deferred income tax expense (recovery)


1,790



(1,160)



(461)



(252)



(83)

Income tax expense (recovery)


5,741



(853)



589



(252)



5,225

Net income (loss)

$

6,103


$

580


$

2,917


$

(4,706)


$

4,894
















Adjusted EBITDA


23,766



3,346



5,964



(5,701)



27,375
















Other reconciling items:















Stock-based compensation


(1)



79



43



482



603

 


For the three months ended September 30, 2018


Licensing


Intelligent
Systems


Enterprise
Software


Corporate


Total

Revenues

$

4,445


$

12,439


$

2,695


$

-


$

19,579

Cost of revenues (excluding depreciation and amortization)


5,877



8,208



355



-



14,440



(1,432)



4,231



2,340



-



5,139

Selling, general and administrative expenses


761



2,211



1,828



2,071



6,871

Research and development expenses


-



534



368



-



902

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment


62



275



32



3



372

Amortization of intangibles


4,581



960



757



-



6,298

Special charges


-



2,320



-



-



2,320

Results from operations


(6,836)



(2,069)



(645)



(2,074)



(11,624)

Finance income


(3)



(2)



-



(135)



(140)

Finance expense


-



72



4



2



78

Foreign exchange loss (gain)


(223)



108



32



174



91

Other income


-



(247)



-



-



(247)

Loss before taxes


(6,610)



(2,000)



(681)



(2,115)



(11,406)

Current income tax expense (recovery)


912



(41)



(116)



-



755

Deferred income tax recovery


(2,103)



(504)



(264)



(9)



(2,880)

Income tax recovery


(1,191)



(545)



(380)



(9)



(2,125)

Net loss

$

(5,419)


$

(1,455)


$

(301)


$

(2,106)


$

(9,281)
















Adjusted EBITDA


(2,178)



1,442



158



(1,934)



(2,512)
















Other reconciling items:















Effect of deleted deferred revenue


-



8



-



-



8

Stock-based compensation


15



(52)



14



137



114

 


For the nine months ended September 30, 2018


Licensing


Intelligent
Systems


Enterprise
Software


Corporate


Total

Revenues

$

10,188


$

32,510


$

9,287


$

-


$

51,985

Cost of revenues (excluding depreciation and amortization)


19,797



21,789



1,127



-



42,713



(9,609)



10,721



8,160



-



9,272

Selling, general and administrative expenses


1,999



7,497



5,130



6,334



20,960

Research and development expenses


-



1,593



1,101



-



2,694

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment


209



849



91



6



1,155

Amortization of intangibles


14,297



2,923



2,271



-



19,491

Special charges


-



2,320



-



-



2,320

Results from operations


(26,114)



(4,461)



(433)



(6,340)



(37,348)

Finance income


(3)



(9)



-



(510)



(522)

Finance expense


1



144



10



2



157

Foreign exchange loss (gain)


334



(164)



51



(295)



(74)

Other income


-



(884)



(269)



-



(1,153)

Loss before taxes


(26,446)



(3,548)



(225)



(5,537)



(35,756)

Current income tax expense (recovery)


1,137



158



(645)



1



651

Deferred income tax expense (recovery)


(6,928)



(1,138)



(749)



1,599



(7,216)

Income tax expense (recovery)


(5,791)



(980)



(1,394)



1,600



(6,565)

Net income (loss)

$

(20,655)


$

(2,568)


$

1,169


$

(7,137)


$

(29,191)
















Adjusted EBITDA


(11,582)



1,891



2,101



(6,210)



(13,800)
















Other reconciling items:















Effect of deleted deferred revenue


-



166



148



-



314

Stock-based compensation


26



94



24



124



268

 

Conference Call and Webcast
Quarterhill will host a conference call to discuss its financial results today at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

Webcast Information  
The live audio webcast will be available at: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2113582/40879998B72BE11500C14B8D9C9764CE 

Dial-in Information 

  • To access the call from Canada and U.S., dial 1.888.231.8191 (Toll Free)
  • To access the call from other locations, dial 1.647.427.7450 (International)

Replay Information 

Webcast replay will be available for 90 days at: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2113582/40879998B72BE11500C14B8D9C9764CE

Telephone replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 7, 2019 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 14, 2019 at: 1.855.859.2056 (Toll Free) or 1.416.849.0833 (International). The telephone replay requires the passcode 8757799.

Non-GAAP Disclosure*
Quarterhill follows U.S. GAAP in preparing its interim and annual financial statements. We use the term "Adjusted EBITDA" to mean net income (loss) from continuing operations before: (i) income taxes; (ii) finance expense or income; (iii) amortization and impairment of intangibles; (iv) special charges and other one-time items; (v) depreciation of property, plant and equipment; (vi) effects of deleted deferred revenue; (vii) the effects of fair value step up in inventory acquired; (viii) stock based compensation; (ix) foreign exchange (gain) loss; and * equity in income and dividends from joint ventures. Adjusted EBITDA is used by Quarterhill management to assess our normalized cash generated on a consolidated basis and in our operating segments. Adjusted EBITDA is also a performance measure that may be used by investors to analyze the cash generated by Quarterhill and our operating segments. ADJUSTED EBITDA IS NOT A MEASURE OF FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE UNDER U.S. GAAP. IT DOES NOT HAVE ANY STANDARDIZED MEANING PRESCRIBED BY U.S. GAAP AND IS THEREFORE UNLIKELY TO BE COMPARABLE TO SIMILARLY TITLED MEASURES USED BY OTHER COMPANIES. ADJUSTED EBITDA SHOULD NOT BE INTERPRETED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO NET INCOME AND CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS AS DETERMINED IN ACCORDANCE WITH U.S. GAAP OR AS A MEASURE OF LIQUIDITY.

About Quarterhill
Quarterhill is focused on the disciplined acquisition, management and growth of companies in dedicated technology areas including, vertical market software and solutions, intelligent industrial systems, and innovation and licensing. Quarterhill's emphasis is on seeking out acquisition opportunities at reasonable valuations that provide a foundation for recurring revenues, predictable cash flows and margins, profitable growth, intimate customer relationships and dedicated management teams.  Quarterhill is listed on the TSX and NASDAQ under the symbol QTRH. For more information: www.quarterhill.com.

Forward-looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other United States and Canadian securities laws.  Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are based on estimates and assumptions made by Quarterhill in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and the expected effects of new business strategies, as well as other factors that Quarterhill believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause Quarterhill's actual performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Such factors include, without limitation, the risks described in Quarterhill's February 28, 2019 annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2018 (the "AIF"). Copies of the AIF may be obtained at www.sedar.com and as part of Quarterhill's Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.com. Quarterhill recommends that readers review and consider all of these risk factors and notes that readers should not place undue reliance on any of Quarterhill's forward-looking statements. Quarterhill has no intention, and undertakes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

All trademarks and brands mentioned in this release are the property of their respective owners.

Quarterhill Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of United States dollars, except share and per share amounts)














Three months ended September 30,


Nine months ended September 30,


2019


2018


2019


2018

Revenues

$

25,369


$

19,579


$

107,563


$

51,985

Cost of revenues (excluding depreciation and amortization)


15,099



14,440



56,723



42,713



10,270



5,139



50,840



9,272

Operating expenses












Selling, general and administrative expenses


7,186



6,871



20,423



20,960

Research and development expenses


1,229



902



3,645



2,694

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment


181



372



921



1,155

Amortization of intangibles


5,134



6,298



15,578



19,491

Special charges


(11,570)



2,320



907



2,320



2,160



16,763



41,474



46,620

Results from operations


8,110



(11,624)



9,366



(37,348)













Finance income


(378)



(140)



(871)



(522)

Finance expense


62



78



341



157

Foreign exchange loss (gain)


(172)



91



150



(74)

Other income


(119)



(247)



(373)



(1,153)

Income (loss) before taxes


8,717



(11,406)



10,119



(35,756)













Current income tax expense


1,275



755



5,308



651

Deferred income tax recovery


(1,893)



(2,880)



(83)



(7,216)

Income tax expense (recovery)


(618)



(2,125)



5,225



(6,565)

Net income (loss)

$

9,335


$

(9,281)


$

4,894


$

(29,191)













Net income (loss) per share












Basic and fully diluted

$

0.08


$

(0.08)


$

0.04


$

(0.25)













Weighted average number of common shares












Basic


118,817,466



118,817,466



118,817,466



118,752,303

Fully diluted


118,817,466



118,817,466



118,817,466



118,752,303

 

Quarterhill Inc.

Supplemental Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations Information

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of United States dollars)














Three months ended September 30,


Nine months ended September 30,


2019


2018


2019


2018

Revenues












License

$

10,542


$

4,762


$

64,103


$

12,898

Systems


9,532



7,885



25,626



19,757

Services


610



660



1,803



2,040

Recurring


4,685



6,272



16,031



17,290

Total revenues

$

25,369


$

19,579


$

107,563


$

51,985













Cost of revenues (excluding depreciation and amortization)












License

$

6,584


$

5,927


$

31,377


$

19,927

Systems


5,678



5,281



16,334



13,392

Services


372



305



1,018



995

Recurring


2,465



2,927



7,994



8,399

Total cost of revenues

$

15,099


$

14,440


$

56,723


$

42,713













 

Quarterhill Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of United States dollars)


Three months ended September 30,



Nine months ended September 30,


2019



2018



2019



2018

 Net income (loss)

$

9,335



$

(9,281)



$

4,894



$

(29,191)
















 Other comprehensive income (loss):















Foreign currency translation adjustment


(546)




424




211




(1,847)

Comprehensive income (loss)

$

8,789



$

(8,857)



$

5,105



$

(31,038)
















 

Quarterhill Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of United States dollars)








As at


September 30,
2019


December 31,
2018

Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents


$

68,846


$

63,929

Short-term investments



1,171



1,139

Restricted short-term investments



2,100



2,200

Accounts receivable



16,324



10,812

Other current assets



72



91

Unbilled revenue



7,234



3,990

Income taxes receivable



19



198

Inventories



6,583



5,960

Prepaid expenses and deposits



1,993



2,332




104,342



90,651

Non-current assets







Accounts receivable



2,926



415

Right-of-use assets



3,714



-

Property, plant and equipment



1,963



2,655

Intangible assets



73,722



87,425

Investment in joint venture



4,037



3,822

Deferred income tax assets



25,600



27,141

Goodwill



25,303



25,303

TOTAL ASSETS


$

241,607


$

237,412








Liabilities







Current liabilities







Bank indebtedness


$

3,753


$

2,598

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



16,080



18,103

Income taxes payable



1,089



-

Current portion of right-of-use lease liabilities



732



-

Current portion of deferred revenue



5,550



4,670

Current portion of long-term debt



43



299

Contingent consideration



-



929




27,247



26,599

Non-current liabilities







Deferred revenue



1,128



1,435

Right-of-use lease liabilities



2,897



-

Long-term debt



168



173

Deferred income tax liabilities



2,939



4,337

TOTAL LIABILITIES



34,379



32,544

Shareholders' equity







Capital stock



419,111



419,111

Additional paid-in capital



23,560



22,957

Accumulated other comprehensive income



16,454



16,243

Deficit



(251,897)



(253,443)




207,228



204,868

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


$

241,607


$

237,412

 

Quarterhill Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of United States dollars)














Three months ended September 30,


 

Nine months ended September 30,


2019


2018


2019


2018

Cash generated from (used in):












Operations












Net income (loss)

$

9,335


$

(9,281)


$

4,894


$

(29,191)

Non-cash items












Stock-based compensation


194



114



603



268

Depreciation and amortization


5,315



6,671



16,499



20,647

Foreign exchange (gain) loss


35



(51)



(61)



111

Equity in income from joint venture


(119)



(246)



(370)



(884)

Loss (gain) on disposal of assets


(20)



(26)



567



(25)

Deferred income tax recovery


(1,893)



(2,880)



(83)



(7,216)

Embedded derivatives


(80)



(2)



19



(3)

Contingent consideration adjustment


(11,577)



-



(929)



-

Changes in non-cash working capital balances


(10,976)



(3,273)



(9,290)



(1,650)

Cash generated from (used in) operations


(9,786)



(8,974)



11,849



(17,943)

Financing












Accounts receivable - non current (net)


(2,593)



-



(2,511)



-

Dividends paid


(1,117)



(1,143)



(3,348)



(3,469)

Bank indebtedness


(761)



993



1,155



2,106

Repayment of long-term debt


(25)



(17)



(261)



(92)

Common shares issued for cash from Employee Share Purchase Plan


-


-



-



27

Cash used in financing


(4,496)



(167)



(4,965)



(1,428)

Investing












Proceeds from sale of restricted short-term investments


100



-



100



-

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment


23



43



23



54

Purchase of property and equipment


(264)



(253)



(730)



(419)

Repayment of patent finance obligations


-



(1,389)



-



(4,167)

Purchase of intangibles


(1,332)



(25)



(1,425)



(114)

Cash used in investing


(1,473)



(1,624)



(2,032)



(4,646)

Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash held in foreign currency


(33)



48



65



(103)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


(15,788)



(10,717)



4,917



(24,120)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period


84,634



68,415



63,929



81,818

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

68,846


$

57,698


$

68,846


$

57,698

 

Quarterhill Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Shareholders' Equity

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of United States dollars)


Capital Stock


Additional
Paid-in
Capital


Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income


Deficit


Total Equity

Balance - January 1, 2019

$

419,111


$

22,957


$

16,243


$

(253,443)


$

204,868

For the three months ended March 31, 2019















Net income


-



-



-



29



29

Other comprehensive income


-



-



599



-



599

Stock-based compensation expense


-



181



-



-



181

Dividends declared


-



-



-



(1,130)



(1,130)

Balance - March 31, 2019

$

419,111


$

23,138


$

16,842


$

(254,544)


$

204,547

For the three months ended June 30, 2019















Net loss


-



-



-



(4,470)



(4,470)

Other comprehensive income


-



-



158



-



158

Stock-based compensation expense


-



228



-



-



228

Dividends declared


-



-



-



(1,101)



(1,101)

Balance - March 31, 2019

$

419,111


$

23,366


$

17,000


$

(260,115)


$

199,362

For the three months ended September 30, 2019















Net income


-



-



-



9,335



9,335

Other comprehensive loss


-



-



(546)



-



(546)

Stock-based compensation expense


-



194



-



-



194

Dividends declared


-



-



-



(1,117)



(1,117)

Balance - September 30, 2019

$

419,111


$

23,560


$

16,454


$

(251,897)


$

207,228
















Balance - January 1, 2018

$

418,873


$

22,489


$

20,111


$

(199,718)


$

261,755

For the three months ended March 31, 2018















Net loss


-



-



-



(12,045)



(12,045)

Other comprehensive loss


-



-



(790)



-



(790)

Stock-based compensation expense


-



156



-



-



156

Dividends declared


-



-



-



(1,171)



(1,171)

Balance March 31, 2018


418,873



22,645



19,321



(212,934)



247,905

For the three months ended June 30, 2018















Net loss


-



-



-



(7,865)



(7,865)

Other comprehensive loss


-



-



(1,481)



-



(1,481)

Stock-based compensation expense


-



(2)



-



-



(2)

Conversion of deferred stock units to common shares


211



-



-



-



211

Shares issued under Employee Share Purchase Plan


27



-



-



-



27

Dividends declared


-



-



-



(1,155)



(1,155)

Balance - September 30, 2018

$

419,111


$

22,643


$

17,840


$

(221,954)


$

237,640

For the three months ended September 30, 2018















Net loss


-



-



-



(9,281)



(9,281)

Other comprehensive income


-



-



424



-



424

Stock-based compensation expense


-



114



-



-



114

Dividends declared


-



-



-



(1,143)



(1,143)

Balance - September 30, 2018

$

419,111


$

22,757


$

18,264


$

(232,378)


$

227,754


 

Quarterhill Inc.

Reconciliations of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of United States dollars, except share and per share amounts)














Three months ended September 30,


Nine months ended September 30,

Adjusted EBITDA

2019


2018


2019


2018

Net income (loss)

$

9,335


$

(9,281)


$

4,894


$

(29,191)













Adjusted for:












Income tax expense (recovery)


(618)



(2,125)



5,225



(6,565)

Foreign exchange loss (gain)


(172)



91



150



(74)

Finance expense


62



78



341



157

Finance income


(378)



(140)



(871)



(522)

Special charges


(11,570)



2,320



907



2,320

Amortization of intangibles


5,134



6,298



15,578



19,491

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment


181



372



921



1,155

Effect of deleted deferred revenue


-



8



-



314

Stock-based compensation


194



114



603



268

Other income


(119)



(247)



(373)



(1,153)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

2,049


$

(2,512)


$

27,375


$

(13,800)













Adjusted EBITDA per share












Net income (loss)

$

0.08


$

(0.08)


$

0.04


$

(0.25)













Adjusted for:












Income tax expense (recovery)


(0.01)



(0.02)



0.03



(0.06)

Foreign exchange loss (gain)


-



-



-



-

Finance expense


-



-



-



-

Finance income


-



-



-



-

Special charges


(0.10)



0.02



-



0.02

Amortization of intangibles


0.04



0.05



0.12



0.16

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment


-



-



-



-

Effect of deleted deferred revenue


-



-



-



-

Stock-based compensation


-



-



-



-

Other income


-



-



-



-

Adjusted EBITDA per share

$

0.01


$

(0.03)


$

0.19


$

(0.13)













Weighted average number of Common Shares












Basic


118,817,466



118,817,466



118,817,466



118,752,303

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quarterhill-announces-third-quarter-2019-financial-results-300953513.html

SOURCE Quarterhill Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUARTERHILL INC.
06:31aQUARTERHILL : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PR
10/22QUARTERHILL : Appoints David Cortens as Interim CFO
PR
09/12QUARTERHILL INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/08QUARTERHILL : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PR
08/08QUARTERHILL : Commences Odd Lot Sell Program
PR
06/13QUARTERHILL : Announces Election of Directors
PR
06/13QUARTERHILL INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/09QUARTERHILL : Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PR
04/25QUARTERHILL : to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PR
04/23QUARTERHILL : WiLAN Subsidiary Polaris Signs License Agreement with NVIDIA
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group