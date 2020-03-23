Quartix : Notice of Annual General Meeting on 24 Mar 2020 0 03/23/2020 | 04:58am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 85 Notice of Annual General Meeting Notice is hereby given that the sixth Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of Quartix Holdings plc will be held at 9 Dukes Court, 54~62 Newmarket Rd, Cambridge CB5 8DZ on Tuesday 24 March 2020 at 11.00 am for the following purposes: To consider, and if deemed fit, to pass the following as ordinary resolutions: To receive and adopt the audited annual accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019. To approve and declare a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2019 of 4.2p per ordinary share and supplementary dividend of 5.8p per ordinary share, a total final dividend of 10.0p per share. This will be paid on 1 May 2020 to shareholders on the register as at the close of business on 3 April 2020. To re-elect Andrew Walters as a Director who, in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, retires as a Director and is eligible for re-election. To re-elect Daniel Mendis as a Director who, in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, retires as a Director and is eligible for re-election. To re-elect Laura Seffino as a Director who, in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, retires as a Director and is eligible for re-election. To re-elect Paul Boughton as a Director who, in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, retires as a Director and is eligible for re-election. To re-elect Jim Warwick as a Director who, in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, retires as a Director and is eligible for re-election. To re-appoint Grant Thornton UK LLP as the auditors of the Company until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors. To give the Directors general and unconditional authorisation for the purposes of section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act") to exercise all powers of the Company to allot shares in the Company or to grant rights to subscribe for or to convert any security into shares in the Company up to a maximum nominal value of £159,794 (representing approximately 33% of the issued share capital of the Company as at 21 February 2020) to such persons at such times and on such terms they deem proper provided that this authority shall expire at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company or 30 June 2021, whichever is earlier, save that the Company may, before such expiry, make an offer or agreement which would or might require equity securities (as defined in section 560 of the Act) to be allotted after such expiry and the Directors may allot such securities in pursuance of such offer or agreement as if the authority conferred hereby had not expired; and all prior authorities to allot securities (to the extent unutilised) be revoked, but without prejudice to the allotment of any shares or securities already made or to be made pursuant to such prior authorisation. To consider, and if deemed fit, to pass the following as special resolutions: 11. That the Directors be and are empowered, pursuant to section 570 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act"), to allot equity securities (as defined in section 560 of the Act) for cash pursuant to the authority conferred upon them by resolution 10 above and to allot equity securities (as defined in section 560(3) of the Act (sale of treasury shares)) for cash in each case as if section 561 of the Act did not apply to any such allotment provided, however, that the power conferred by this resolution shall be limited to: The allotment of equity securities in connection with a rights issue, open offer or any other offer of, or invitation to apply for, equity securities in favour of holders of ordinary shares in the Company on the register of members at such record dates as the Directors may determine and other persons entitled to participate therein where the equity securities respectively attributable to the interests of the ordinary shareholders are proportionate (as 86 nearly as may be) to the respective number of ordinary shares in the Company held or deemed to be held by them on any such record dates, subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may consider necessary or expedient to deal with fractional entitlements, treasury shares, record dates, or legal or practical problems arising or resulting from the application of the laws of any overseas territory or the requirements of any other recognised regulatory body or stock exchange in any territory or by virtue of shares being represented by depository receipts or any other matter whatever; and The allotment, other than pursuant to sub-paragraph 'a' above, to any person or persons of equity securities up to an aggregate nominal value not exceeding £23,969, representing approximately 5% of the ordinary share capital in issue as at 21 February 2020. This power shall expire at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company or 30 June 2021, whichever is the earlier, unless previously varied, revoked or renewed by the Company in general meeting provided that the Company may, before such expiry, make any offer or agreement which would or might require securities to be allotted, or treasury shares sold, after such expiry and the Directors may allot securities or sell treasury shares pursuant to any such offer or agreement as if the power conferred had not expired; and all prior powers granted under section 570 of the Act shall be revoked provided that such revocation shall not have retrospective effect. 12. That the Directors be generally and unconditionally authorised, for the purposes of section 701 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act"), to make market purchases, as defined in section 693(4) of the Act, of ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company on such terms and in such manner as the Directors shall determine, provided that: The maximum aggregate number of ordinary shares which may be purchased is 2,397,000 (representing approximately 5% of the ordinary share capital in issue as at 21 February 2020); The minimum price that may be paid for an ordinary share is its nominal value (£0.01); The maximum price, exclusive of any expenses, which may be paid for an ordinary share shall be the higher of: an amount equal to 105% of the average middle market quotations for the ordinary shares of the Company as derived from the AIM appendix to the London Stock Exchange Daily Official List for the five business days immediately preceding the day on which the ordinary share is purchased; and an amount equal to the higher of the price quoted for the last independent trade of an ordinary share and the highest current independent bid for an ordinary share on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out. This authority shall expire, unless previously renewed, revoked or varied, on the date of the next Annual General Meeting or 30 June 2021, whichever is earlier, save that the Company may enter into a contract for the purchase of ordinary shares under this authority which would or might be completed, wholly or partly, after this authority expires. By order of the Board on 21 February 2020. Daniel Mendis Company Secretary 87 Notes to the Notice of Annual General Meeting The following notes explain your general rights as a shareholder and your right to attend and vote at this Meeting or to appoint someone else to vote on your behalf. To be entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting (and for the purpose of the determination by the Company of the number of votes they may cast), shareholders must be registered in the Register of Members of the Company at close of trading on 20 March 2020. Changes to the Register of Members after the relevant deadline shall be disregarded in determining the rights of any person to attend and vote at the Meeting. Shareholders, or their proxies, intending to attend the Meeting in person are requested, if possible, to arrive at the Meeting venue at least 20 minutes prior to the commencement of the Meeting at 11.00 am (UK time) on 24 March 2020 so that their shareholding may be checked against the Company's Register of Members and attendances recorded. Shareholders are entitled to appoint another person as a proxy to exercise all or part of their rights to attend and to speak and vote on their behalf at the Meeting. A shareholder may appoint more than one proxy in relation to the Meeting provided that each proxy is appointed to exercise the rights attached to a different ordinary share or ordinary shares held by that shareholder. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. In the case of joint holders, where more than one of the joint holders' purports to appoint a proxy, only the appointment submitted by the most senior holder will be accepted. Seniority is determined by the order in which the names of the joint holders appear in the Company's Register of Members in respect of the joint holding (the first named being the most senior). A vote withheld is not a vote in law, which means that the vote will not be counted in the calculation of votes for or against the resolution. If no voting indication is given, your proxy will vote or abstain from voting at his or her discretion. Your proxy will vote (or abstain from voting) as he or she thinks fit in relation to any other matter which is put before the Meeting. In order for a proxy appointment to be valid, a form of proxy must be completed. You can appoint a proxy and indicate how you would like your proxy to vote at the Meeting or any adjournment by using any of the following methods:

by logging on to www.signalshares.com and following the instructions, ensuring that your submission is completed before 11.00 am on 20 March 2020; by completing and returning a hard copy proxy form to Link Asset Services at 34 Beckenham Road, Beckenham, Kent, BR3 4ZF to be received by 11.00 am on 20 March 2020; or in the case of CREST members, by utilising the CREST electronic proxy appointment service in

accordance with the procedures set out below, transmitting the instructions so as to be received by 11.00 am on 20 March 2020. You may request a hard copy form of proxy directly from the registrars, Link Asset Services (previously called Capita), on Tel: 0371 664 0391. Calls cost 12p per minute plus your phone company's access charge. Calls outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate. Lines are open between 09:00 - 17:30, Monday to Friday excluding public holidays in England and Wales. If you return more than one proxy appointment, either by paper or electronic communication, the appointment received last by the Registrar before the latest time for the receipt of proxies will take precedence. You are advised to read the terms and conditions of use carefully. Electronic communication facilities are open to all shareholders and those who use them will not be disadvantaged. 88 The return of a completed form of proxy, electronic filing or any CREST Proxy Instruction (as described in note 10 below) will not prevent a shareholder from attending the Meeting and voting in person if he/she wishes to do so. CREST members who wish to appoint a proxy or proxies through the CREST electronic proxy appointment service may do so for the Meeting (and any adjournment of the Meeting) by using the procedures described in the CREST Manual (available from www.euroclear.com/site/public/EUI). CREST Personal Members or other CREST sponsored members, and those CREST members who have appointed a service provider(s), should refer to their CREST sponsor or voting service provider(s), who will be able to take the appropriate action on their behalf. In order for a proxy appointment or instruction made by means of CREST to be valid, the appropriate CREST message (a 'CREST Proxy Instruction') must be properly authenticated in accordance with Euroclear UK & Ireland Limited's specifications and must contain the information required for such instructions, as described in the CREST Manual. The message must be transmitted so as to be received by the issuer's agent (ID RA10) by 11.00 am on 20 March 2020. For this purpose, the time of receipt will be taken to mean the time (as determined by the timestamp applied to the message by the CREST application host) from which the issuer's agent is able to retrieve the message by enquiry to CREST in the manner prescribed by CREST. After this time, any change of instructions to proxies appointed through CREST should be communicated to the appointee through other means. CREST members and, where applicable, their CREST sponsors or voting service providers should note that Euroclear UK & Ireland Limited does not make available special procedures in CREST for any particular message. Normal system timings and limitations will, therefore, apply in relation to the input of CREST Proxy Instructions. It is the responsibility of the CREST member concerned to take (or, if the CREST member is a CREST personal member, or sponsored member, or has appointed a voting service provider(s), to procure that his CREST sponsor or voting service provider(s) take(s)) such action as shall be necessary to ensure that a message is transmitted by means of the CREST system by any particular time. In this connection, CREST members and, where applicable, their CREST sponsors or voting system providers are referred, in particular, to those sections of the CREST Manual concerning practical limitations of the CREST system and timings. The Company may treat as invalid a CREST Proxy Instruction in the circumstances set out in Regulation 35(5)(a) of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001. Any corporation which is a shareholder can appoint one or more corporate representatives who may exercise on its behalf all of its powers as a shareholder provided that no more than one corporate representative exercises powers in relation to the same shares. As at 21 February 2020 (being the latest practicable business day prior to the publication of this Notice), the Company's ordinary issued share capital consists of 47,938,320 ordinary shares, carrying one vote each. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company as at 21 February 2020 are 47,938,320. Any shareholder attending the Meeting has the right to ask questions. The Company must cause to be answered any such question relating to the business being dealt with at the Meeting but no such answer need be given if: (a) to do so would interfere unduly with the preparation for the Meeting or involve the disclosure of confidential information; (b) the answer has already been given on a website in the form of an answer to a question; or (c) it is undesirable in the interests of the Company or the good order of the Meeting that the question be answered. The following documents are available for inspection during normal business hours at the registered office of the Company on any business day from the date of this Notice until the time of the Meeting and may also be inspected at the Meeting venue, as specified in this Notice, from 10.45 am on the day of the Meeting until the conclusion of the Meeting: copies of the Directors' letters of appointment or service contracts. 89 16 You may not use any electronic address (within the meaning of Section 333(4) of the Companies Act 2006) which is provided in either this Notice or any related documents (including the form of proxy) to communicate with the Company for any purposes other than those expressly stated. A copy of this Notice, and other information required by Section 311A of the Companies Act 2006, can be found on the Company's website at www.quartix.net Any general queries by members about the Annual General Meeting should be addressed to the Company Secretary by letter or email at Quartix Holdings plc, 9 Dukes Court, 54~62 Newmarket Rd, Cambridge CB5 8DZ or dan.mendis@quartix.net Attachments Original document

