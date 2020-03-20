Log in
QUDIAN 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Qudian Inc. - QD

03/20/2020 | 10:51pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until March 23, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD), if they purchased the Company’s securities between December 13, 2018 and January 15, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Qudian and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-qd/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by March 23, 2020.

About the Lawsuit

Qudian and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On January 16, 2020, the Company disclosed the withdrawal of its fiscal 2019 guidance “due to uncertainty related to the recent regulatory and operating environment” including several regulatory developments in China’s online consumer finance industry.

On this news, the price of Qudian’s shares plummeted.

The case is Stephen Bellingham, et al. v. Qudian Inc., et al., 20-cv-00577.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2020
