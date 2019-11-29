Quebecor : Asks Regulators to Block Bell Media's Acquisition of V Network -- Update

By Colin Kellaher

Quebecor Inc. (QBR.A.T, QBR.B.T) on Friday said it has asked Canadian regulators to block the planned acquisition of the conventional network V and its digital assets by BCE Inc.'s (BCE.T, BCE) Bell Media unit.

Quebecor, a Montreal provider of telecommunications, entertainment and news media services, said the deal would weaken Canada's entire broadcasting system, given Bell's national dominance.

"Quebecor is overwhelmingly dominant in Québec media," a Bell spokesman said. "As a Québec company ourselves, Bell sees the rebirth of V as a way to deliver more choices to viewers here, new options for creators and some much-needed competition in the Québec media marketplace."

Bell in July said it agreed to buy V and its related digital assets, including the ad-supported video-on-demand service Noovo.ca, from Groupe V Media for an undisclosed amount.

Quebecor said it has asked the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission to block the deal, which Quebecor claimed would result in fragmentation of the advertising market, the bidding up of content acquisition costs, and deterioration in the general quality of French-language television in Quebec.

Quebecor said the deal would result in Bell controlling 42% of total advertising revenue in Canada and more than 48% of the advertising revenue of Canada's private conventional television stations.

