Quebecor Inc.    QBR.B

QUEBECOR INC.

(QBR.B)
  Report  
News 
News

Quebecor : Asks Regulators to Block Bell Media's Acquisition of V Network -- Update

0
11/29/2019 | 07:07pm EST

By Colin Kellaher

Quebecor Inc. (QBR.A.T, QBR.B.T) on Friday said it has asked Canadian regulators to block the planned acquisition of the conventional network V and its digital assets by BCE Inc.'s (BCE.T, BCE) Bell Media unit.

Quebecor, a Montreal provider of telecommunications, entertainment and news media services, said the deal would weaken Canada's entire broadcasting system, given Bell's national dominance.

"Quebecor is overwhelmingly dominant in Québec media," a Bell spokesman said. "As a Québec company ourselves, Bell sees the rebirth of V as a way to deliver more choices to viewers here, new options for creators and some much-needed competition in the Québec media marketplace."

Bell in July said it agreed to buy V and its related digital assets, including the ad-supported video-on-demand service Noovo.ca, from Groupe V Media for an undisclosed amount.

Quebecor said it has asked the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission to block the deal, which Quebecor claimed would result in fragmentation of the advertising market, the bidding up of content acquisition costs, and deterioration in the general quality of French-language television in Quebec.

Quebecor said the deal would result in Bell controlling 42% of total advertising revenue in Canada and more than 48% of the advertising revenue of Canada's private conventional television stations.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BCE INC. 0.14% 63.94 Delayed Quote.18.39%
QUEBECOR INC. -0.90% 32.94 Delayed Quote.15.66%
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 4 273 M
EBIT 2019 1 112 M
Net income 2019 605 M
Debt 2019 5 528 M
Yield 2019 1,24%
P/E ratio 2019 12,9x
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
EV / Sales2019 3,27x
EV / Sales2020 3,14x
Capitalization 8 462 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 36,35  CAD
Last Close Price 32,94  CAD
Spread / Highest target 18,4%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pierre Karl Péladeau President & Chief Executive Officer
Martin Brian Mulroney Chairman
Marc M. Tremblay Chief Operating & Legal Officer
Hugues Simard Chief Financial Officer
Sylvie Lalande Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUEBECOR INC.15.66%6 407
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS6.90%248 561
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION23.92%92 170
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.65%79 391
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%49 708
ORANGE5.26%43 482
