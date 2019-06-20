Log in
Quebecor : Cycling 60 hours for the Grand défi Pierre Lavoie

06/20/2019 | 02:29pm EDT

It's mission accomplished for the Quebecor teams that took part in the 11th 1,000 km ride organized as part of the Grand défi Pierre Lavoie!

Some 20 Quebecor employees crossed the finish line along with CEO Pierre Karl Péladeau on Sunday afternoon after pedalling night and day from La Malbaie to the Olympic Stadium in Montréal, their faces flushed with pride and team spirit. Neither rain nor sleet nor fatigue could overcome the determination of the cyclists during the 60-hour ride.

Leg after leg, the riders tested their limits. They got a boost from cross-country skier Alex Harvey, who came to raise their spirits on the Saint-Ferréol-les-Neiges leg. And some 40 of their co-workers joined them for the traditional La Boucle leg in Drummondville.

As an action partner of the Grand défi Pierre Lavoie for 10 years, Quebecor is proud of the employees who have joined the movement to promote healthy lifestyles and encourage everyone to be physically active.

Disclaimer

Quebecor Inc. published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 18:28:11 UTC
