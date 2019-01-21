Quebecor : SACEF celebrates 25th birthday with new talent

January 21, 2019Update January 21, 2019

The 25th edition of 'Ma première Place des Arts' was launched yesterday and Quebecor, a loyal partner of the talent contest for the past 15 years, was at the kick-off. The event also featured the unveiling of the program for the 'Découvertes des Week-ends de la chanson Québecor' series, which will celebrate SACEF's anniversary with a special series of intimate concerts. Members of the general public will be able to get up-close and personal with some of the big names in French-language music, such as Marjo, Jérôme Minière, Alexandre Désilets and Catherine Major.

For a quarter of a century, 'Ma première Place des Arts' has been giving emerging Québec singers a chance to shine. The many discoveries that have come out of the competition include Philippe Brach, Klô Pelgag, the Boulay sisters, Nicolas Ciccone, IMA and Corneille, a Quebecor artist who has been asked by the organizers to write this year's Chanson à chanter, the song that will be performed by each of the finalists.

In a nutshell

'Ma Première Place des Arts' contest:

8 singers, 16 singer-songwriters, 8 bands

January 22 to April 30, 2019

Grand finale: Tuesday, April 30, 7:30 p.m.

Place des Arts

Follow the contestants in the 2019 edition by watching Ma première Place des Arts on MAtv, Saturday nights at 9 p.m. starting March 9.

Be part of the live audience and cheer for your favourites.

'Découvertes des Week-ends de la chanson Québecor' series

24 concerts by French-language artists, various musical genres

Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m.

February 1 to April 20, 2019

Place des Arts

Intimate concerts

Jérôme Minière: February 22

Alexandre Désilets: February 23

Marjo: March 22 and 23

Catherine Major: March 29 and 30

Place des Arts

See the full program here.