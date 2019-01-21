Log in
News Summary

Quebecor : SACEF celebrates 25th birthday with new talent

01/21/2019 | 06:09pm EST

January 21, 2019Update January 21, 2019

The 25th edition of 'Ma première Place des Arts' was launched yesterday and Quebecor, a loyal partner of the talent contest for the past 15 years, was at the kick-off. The event also featured the unveiling of the program for the 'Découvertes des Week-ends de la chanson Québecor' series, which will celebrate SACEF's anniversary with a special series of intimate concerts. Members of the general public will be able to get up-close and personal with some of the big names in French-language music, such as Marjo, Jérôme Minière, Alexandre Désilets and Catherine Major.

For a quarter of a century, 'Ma première Place des Arts' has been giving emerging Québec singers a chance to shine. The many discoveries that have come out of the competition include Philippe Brach, Klô Pelgag, the Boulay sisters, Nicolas Ciccone, IMA and Corneille, a Quebecor artist who has been asked by the organizers to write this year's Chanson à chanter, the song that will be performed by each of the finalists.

In a nutshell

'Ma Première Place des Arts' contest:

8 singers, 16 singer-songwriters, 8 bands
January 22 to April 30, 2019
Grand finale: Tuesday, April 30, 7:30 p.m.
Place des Arts

Follow the contestants in the 2019 edition by watching Ma première Place des Arts on MAtv, Saturday nights at 9 p.m. starting March 9.

Be part of the live audience and cheer for your favourites.

'Découvertes des Week-ends de la chanson Québecor' series

24 concerts by French-language artists, various musical genres
Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m.
February 1 to April 20, 2019
Place des Arts

Intimate concerts

Jérôme Minière: February 22
Alexandre Désilets: February 23
Marjo: March 22 and 23
Catherine Major: March 29 and 30

Place des Arts

See the full program here.

Disclaimer

Quebecor Inc. published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 23:08:10 UTC
