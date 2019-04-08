Quebecor : Une fin de carrière digne d'un grand champion pour Alex Harvey!

April 8, 2019Update April 8, 2019

Alex Harvey thrilled the crowds at the FIS Cross-Country World Cup finals in Québec City and proved once again that he is one of cross-country skiing's all-time greats.

Quebecor has been honoured to be Alex's main partner for the past eight years. We've had the privilege of supporting an exceptional athlete and a great human being who is generous, passionate and never gives up. We pay tribute to Alex's performance and everything he has done. In the course of his remarkable career, he has competed in the Olympics three times and has been on the podium at World Cup races 32 times.

Alex, thank you for the amazing adventure and congratulations on all your achievements!