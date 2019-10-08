Quebecor : Videotron Ltd. Announces Closing of C$800,000,000 Senior Notes Offering

Videotron(www.videotron.com), a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is an integrated communications company engaged in cable television, interactive multimedia development, Internet access, cable telephone and mobile telephone services. Videotron is a leader in new technologies with its Helix home entertainment and management platform. As of June 30, 2019, Videotron was serving 1,558,400 cable television customers. The Club illico over-the-top video service had 431,000 members. Videotron is also the Québec leader in high-speed Internet access, with 1,706,900 subscribers to its cable service as of June 30, 2019. As of the same date, Videotron had 1,231,900 subscriber connections to its mobile telephone service and was providing cable telephone service to 1,072,900 Québec households and organizations. Videotron places on the prestigious Canada's Top 100 Employers and Montréal's Top Employers lists.
