Quebecor : and TVA Sports will be in the thick of the action at the Québec City and Montréal Grands...

About Quebecor

Quebecor, a Canadian leader in telecommunications, entertainment, news media and culture, is one of the best-performing integrated communications companies in the industry. Driven by their determination to deliver the best possible customer experience, all of Quebecor's subsidiaries and brands are differentiated by their high-quality, multiplatform, convergent products and services.

Québec-based Quebecor (TSX: QBR.A, QBR.B) employs more than 10,000 people in Canada.

A family business founded in 1950, Quebecor is strongly committed to the community. Every year, it actively supports more than 400 organizations in the vital fields of culture, health, education, the environment and entrepreneurship.

About TVA Sports

TVA Sports is THE channel for sports fans, featuring an impressive roster of prestigious properties. It is the official French-language broadcaster of the National Hockey League (NHL) in Canada through 2026 and the exclusive French-language broadcaster of the Montréal Impact through 2021. It has agreements with the WWE for RAW, Major League Baseball (MLB), the Toronto Blue Jays, RSEQ and U Sports university football including the Vanier Cup, the Rogers Cup, WTA tennis, the QMJHL, the CHL, GYM, Eye of the Tiger Management, Euro 2020, the Québec City and Montréal Grands Prix Cyclistes, and Red Bull Crashed Ice.

Information :

Québecor

514-380-4572

medias@quebecor.com

TVA Sports

Patrick Godbout

514 526-9251 #3240

Patrick.godbout@tva.ca