Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Quebecor, Inc.    QBR.B   CA7481932084

QUEBECOR, INC.

(QBR.B)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Quebecor : and TVA Sports will be in the thick of the action at the Québec City and Montréal Grands...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 03:32pm EDT

About Quebecor

Quebecor, a Canadian leader in telecommunications, entertainment, news media and culture, is one of the best-performing integrated communications companies in the industry. Driven by their determination to deliver the best possible customer experience, all of Quebecor's subsidiaries and brands are differentiated by their high-quality, multiplatform, convergent products and services.

Québec-based Quebecor (TSX: QBR.A, QBR.B) employs more than 10,000 people in Canada.

A family business founded in 1950, Quebecor is strongly committed to the community. Every year, it actively supports more than 400 organizations in the vital fields of culture, health, education, the environment and entrepreneurship.

About TVA Sports

TVA Sports is THE channel for sports fans, featuring an impressive roster of prestigious properties. It is the official French-language broadcaster of the National Hockey League (NHL) in Canada through 2026 and the exclusive French-language broadcaster of the Montréal Impact through 2021. It has agreements with the WWE for RAW, Major League Baseball (MLB), the Toronto Blue Jays, RSEQ and U Sports university football including the Vanier Cup, the Rogers Cup, WTA tennis, the QMJHL, the CHL, GYM, Eye of the Tiger Management, Euro 2020, the Québec City and Montréal Grands Prix Cyclistes, and Red Bull Crashed Ice.

Information :

Québecor
514-380-4572
medias@quebecor.com

TVA Sports
Patrick Godbout
514 526-9251 #3240
Patrick.godbout@tva.ca

Disclaimer

Quebecor Inc. published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 19:31:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUEBECOR, INC.
03:32pQUEBECOR : and TVA Sports will be in the thick of the action at the Québec City ..
PU
10:01aQUEBECOR : 2018 Culture Report - Roundup of Quebecor's contribution to Québec's ..
AQ
09/04QUEBECOR : Archambault sign returns to its original location
AQ
09/03APPOINTMENT : Patrick Jutras to head advertising sales at Quebecor
AQ
08/22QUEBECOR, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/21QUEBECOR : Videotron concerned about CRTC's historic reduction in Internet acces..
AQ
08/19Quebec's Peladeau to vote against Air Canada's Transat bid, mulls offer
RE
08/19QUEBECOR : Our employees cycle for a good cause!
PU
08/19Quebecor CEO dangles offer for Transat if Air Canada deal can't take off
AQ
08/08QUEBECOR : second-quarter earnings improve on strength in Videotron segment
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 4 268 M
EBIT 2019 1 074 M
Net income 2019 470 M
Debt 2019 5 512 M
Yield 2019 1,37%
P/E ratio 2019 13,5x
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
EV / Sales2019 3,09x
EV / Sales2020 2,97x
Capitalization 7 691 M
Chart QUEBECOR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Quebecor, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUEBECOR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 35,50  CAD
Last Close Price 30,01  CAD
Spread / Highest target 26,6%
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pierre Karl Péladeau President & Chief Executive Officer
Martin Brian Mulroney Chairman
Marc M. Tremblay Secretary, Chief Operating & Legal Officer
Hugues Simard Chief Financial Officer
Sylvie Lalande Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUEBECOR, INC.4.42%5 850
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS4.34%246 961
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP14.37%89 201
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG1.57%78 868
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%55 336
BCE INC.17.73%43 470
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group