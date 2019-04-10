Log in
QUEBECOR, INC.

(QBR.B)
Rates of Specialty Channels: Quebecor disappointed by outcome of talks with Bell

04/10/2019

About Quebecor

Quebecor, a Canadian leader in telecommunications, entertainment, news media and culture, is one of the best-performing integrated communications companies in the industry. Driven by their determination to deliver the best possible customer experience, all of Quebecor's subsidiaries and brands are differentiated by their high-quality, multiplatform, convergent products and services.

Québec-based Quebecor (TSX: QBR.A, QBR.B) employs more than 10,000 people in Canada.

A family business founded in 1950, Quebecor is strongly committed to the community. Every year, it actively supports more than 400 organizations in the vital fields of culture, health, education, the environment and entrepreneurship.

Disclaimer

Quebecor Inc. published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 00:22:03 UTC
Latest news on QUEBECOR, INC.
08:23pRATES OF SPECIALTY CHANNELS : Quebecor disappointed by outcome of talks with Bel..
PU
06:10p600 MHZ SPECTRUM AUCTION : Quebecor acquires 10 licences for $256 million
AQ
04:07pQUEBECOR : CRTC directs Quebecor to maintain TVA Sports signal for Bell subscrib..
AQ
03:13aQUEBECOR : Fees for specialty channels - Quebecor calls for changes to benefit c..
AQ
04/09QUEBECOR : CEO Peladeau in court in family dispute over company shares
AQ
04/09QUEBECOR : to scramble TVA Sports signal to Bell subscribers for playoff hockey
AQ
04/08QUEBECOR : Une fin de carrière digne d'un grand champion pour Alex Harvey!
PU
04/08QUEBECOR : TVA Group closes acquisition of Incendo
PU
04/01QUEBECOR : takes satirical website Journal de Mourreal to court over trademark i..
AQ
03/28QUEBECOR, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 4 333 M
EBIT 2019 1 189 M
Net income 2019 501 M
Debt 2019 5 616 M
Yield 2019 1,03%
P/E ratio 2019 16,84
P/E ratio 2020 15,48
EV / Sales 2019 3,22x
EV / Sales 2020 3,07x
Capitalization 8 337 M
Chart QUEBECOR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Quebecor, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUEBECOR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 35,1  CAD
Spread / Average Target 7,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pierre Karl Péladeau President & Chief Executive Officer
Martin Brian Mulroney Chairman
Marc M. Tremblay Secretary, Chief Operating & Legal Officer
Hugues Simard Chief Financial Officer
Sylvie Lalande Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUEBECOR, INC.14.30%6 249
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS5.18%244 328
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP1.78%80 298
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG1.00%80 259
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%58 770
ORANGE4.98%44 380
