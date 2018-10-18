Log in
Queensland Bauxite Ltd Cover Note and Supplementary Prospectus

10/18/2018 | 01:00am CEST
Cover Note and Supplementary Prospectus

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - This attached supplementary prospectus (see link below) of Queensland Bauxite Ltd (ASX:QBL) has included some updated information on the original prospectus that was lodged with the ASIC on 27 September 2018.

Due to the requirement to provide further information set out in this supplementary and with the company's annual accounts being lodged in the coming days which will also require a further supplementary prospectus update next week, the Company is extending the indicative timetable for the expected relisting to mid November.

The Company is very pleased and grateful for the overwhelming support of our shareholders in their support of the Offer, and would like to advise that there is no requirement for shareholders to make any further applications or do anything further in their applications already made. The applications will be considered during this interim period, and allocations will be made giving priority to larger and longer term shareholders of the Company. A final decision on which applications will be accepted and how much will be accepted from each shareholder will be made during this period, and each shareholder will be notified directly by the Company once a decision is made. There is no need to contact the company to reapply.

The Directors thank all our shareholders who have made this raising a success, and we look forward to the imminent relisting of the newly branded Cann Global, and sharing in the success of its continued growth and development with all our loyal shareholders.

To view the supplementary prospectus, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/1KFN77S9



About Queensland Bauxite Ltd:

Queensland Bauxite Limited (ASX:QBL) is an Australian listed company focused on the exploration and development of its bauxite tenements in Queensland and New South Wales. The Company's lead project is the South Johnstone Bauxite Deposit in northern Queensland which has rail running through the project area and is approximately 15-24 kilometres from the nearest deep water port. The Company intends to become a bauxite producer with a focus on commencing production at South Johnstone as early as possible. The Company also pursues additional investment opportunities, and has agreed to acquire a 100% shareholding in Medical Cannabis Limited, an Australian leader in the hemp and Cannabis industries, and a 100% shareholding in Medcan Australia Pty Ltd, a company with an ODC cultivation and production License and a DA approved Cannabis production and manufacturing facility.



Source:

Queensland Bauxite Ltd



Contact:

Queensland Bauxite Ltd
Tel: +61-2-9291-9000

For further information or any queries please email the Company at:
sfeldman@queenslandbauxite.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Sholom Dovber Feldman CEO, Secretary & Executive Director
Pnina Feldman Executive Chairman & Head-Business Development
Meyer Gutnick Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert R. Coenraads Principal Project Geologist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUEENSLAND BAUXITE LTD-35.09%0
NORSK HYDRO-31.53%10 798
ARCONIC-21.17%10 437
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED-56.24%7 165
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES-15.19%7 095
ALCOA CORPORATION-33.79%6 651
