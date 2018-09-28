Queensland Bauxite Ltd Recompliance Prospectus

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Queensland Bauxite Ltd (ASX:QBL) Prospectus has been prepared for an offer of up to 170,000,000 new Shares at an issue price of $0.035 per Share to raise up to $5,950,000, with a minimum subscription of $1,995,000 together with one (1) free attaching Option for every two (2) Shares subscribed for and issued.



This Prospectus also contains the additional offers of Shares described in Section 6.2.



This Prospectus is a re-compliance prospectus for the purposes of satisfying Chapters 1 and 2 of the ASX Listing Rules and to satisfy the ASX requirements for re-admission to the Official List following a change in nature and scale of the Company's activities. The Offers under this Prospectus (other than the Lead Manager Offer and the L1 Offer) are subject to and conditional upon the following Conditions:



- the Minimum Subscription being raised under the Capital Raising Offer within three months after the date of this Prospectus; and



- the Company having satisfied the conditions contained in the Conditional Approval issued by ASX and its Securities being reinstated to Official Quotation on ASX.



EXECUTIVE CHAIRPERSON'S LETTER



Dear Shareholder,



It is after much investigative research, diligent and focused hard work, negotiations with potential partners both locally and overseas, the establishment of numerous subsidiary companies each one dedicated to a particular task in building a leading medicinal cannabis and hemp seed food company, and above all establishing a team of renown experts with experience, knowledge, vision and business acumen, that we are most proud and excited to present to you this Prospectus which gives our Shareholders a unique and exclusive opportunity to invest in our newly formed company and share in the profitability both financial and health wise, that our team is continually striving to create.



Shareholders are aware just how much time and effort has been expended up to this point of finally reaching this milestone. We take this opportunity to thank all our Shareholders who overwhelmingly voted in favour of the various deals and acquisitions as outlined in this Prospectus and know that you are as confident in the future of Cann Global Ltd (the new intended name for QBL) as we are, and anxiously await to benefit from the investment that we all in our own way have put into the Company and will continue to do so. We are indeed pleased when an opportunity such as this offer arises aimed at benefitting all of our Shareholders who deserve to be a part of our fast growing success.



We can only thank God for the amazing manifold opportunities that have come our way over the last number of months, for the wonderful people that have joined to build our Company, and for being in the right place and space at the right time. Hard work is a necessity in the business world, but nothing beats hard work combined with good fortune and opportunities, and for that we are most grateful and feel indeed blessed.



Every one of our continually expanding highly professional team is dedicated to give their maximum expertise to make sure that the Company will become a leading world player in the cannabis industry and in whatever other projects our Company is involved in and may undertake in the future.



We aim to be a holding company of top-class Cannabis and other resource projects as the opportunities arise, and as each division develops, we may then consider spinning out a few of the subsidiary companies in their own right, and we hope that our Shareholders will be with us all the way and share the fruits of our labours.



Because this is a limited raising we advise Shareholders who do not want to miss out on this investment opportunity with free attaching Options, to send in Application Forms as soon as possible and to specify the exact amount of Shares requested. We will do our best to fulfil Shareholder requests but obviously on a first come first served basis. The sooner the raising is complete the sooner we can relist as an expanded company with far greater potential. Consideration will also be given to Shareholders holding larger parcels of Shares and who have been with the Company over time.



On behalf of the Board of Directors, I look forward to sharing the success of our vision with all our loyal Shareholders of Queensland Bauxite Limited.



To view the Prospectus, please visit:

http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/7IMEUFNY







About Queensland Bauxite Ltd:



Queensland Bauxite Limited (ASX:QBL) is an Australian listed company focused on the exploration and development of its bauxite tenements in Queensland and New South Wales. The Company's lead project is the South Johnstone Bauxite Deposit in northern Queensland which has rail running through the project area and is approximately 15-24 kilometres from the nearest deep water port. The Company intends to become a bauxite producer with a focus on commencing production at South Johnstone as early as possible. The Company also pursues additional investment opportunities, and has agreed to acquire a 100% shareholding in Medical Cannabis Limited, an Australian leader in the hemp and Cannabis industries, and a 100% shareholding in Medcan Australia Pty Ltd, a company with an ODC cultivation and production License and a DA approved Cannabis production and manufacturing facility.





Source:



Queensland Bauxite Ltd





Contact:

Queensland Bauxite Ltd Tel: +61-2-9291-9000 For further information or any queries please email the Company at: sfeldman@queenslandbauxite.com.au